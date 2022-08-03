FORT WAYNE — Mosquitoes will be the topic of Science Central’s next Disability Days session, set for Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Disability Days is Science Central’s program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Sessions are free to attend for those individuals, along with their caregivers.
Disability Days feature demonstrations and hands-on tabletop activities. At the upcoming session, attendees will be encouraged to think twice before swatting mosquitoes. Attendees will learn about how scientists think these insects can help the planet.
Science Central, a not-for-profit organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through its 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
This program also gives attendees the opportunity to explore Science Central with the following modifications:
• Lower ambient sound levels
• Increased light in areas that are usually dark
• Access to listening devices
• Extra staff on hand
• Additional demonstrations with extra tactile stimulation
• Access to a private changing table
• Access to a sensory room
• Face shields (limited quantities)
Registration is required to attend a Disability Day. Walk-up registration the day of a session is not offered. To register, visit Science Central’s website, sciencecentral.org.
For more information, contact Science Central at 424-2400 or visit its website.
