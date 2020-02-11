ALBION — A semi vs. deer accident that led to the truck heading into the ditch closed down S.R. 8 for almost five hours Tuesday morning.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. S.R. 8, a 2016 white Mack semi-tractor trailer, driven by Marty J. Collins of Fort Wayne, struck a deer and drove his semi off the roadway into the ditch, where it became stuck, according to the Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
S.R. 8 was closed down for several hours until the semi-tractor trailer could be pulled from the ditch. The driver advised he was not injured in the crash and the road was opened back up at approximately 6:24 a.m.
