The monthly revenue report for July 2019 state tax collections was released late last week by the state of Indiana’s State Budget Agency.
• General Fund revenues for July totaled $1,129.1 million, which is $8.3 million (0.7%) above estimate based on the April 17, 2019, revised revenue forecast but $43.0 million (3.7%) below revenue in July 2018.
• Sales tax collections totaled $675.4 million for July, which is $0.5 million (0.1%) below the monthly estimate and $4.1 million (0.6%) below revenue in July 2018.
• Individual income tax collections totaled $386.2 million for July, which is $7.8 million (2.1%) above the monthly estimate but $54.5 million (12.4%) below revenue in July 2018.
• Corporate tax collections totaled $18.4 million for July, which is $2.3 million (14.3%) above the monthly estimate and $21.9 million (632.4%) above revenue in July 2018.
• Riverboat wagering collections totaled $0.9 million for July, which is $0.1 million (13.8%) below the monthly estimate and $0.6 million (40.2%) below revenue in July 2018.
• Racino wagering collections totaled $10.0 million for July, which is $0.8 million (8.4%) above the monthly estimate and $1.4 million (16.3%) above revenue in July 2018.
