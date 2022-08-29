Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Sept. 1, 1982
Central Nobles teachers agreed to a 5% raise for the 1982-83 school year. Teachers involved in extracurricular activities were given slightly more, in addition to the pay hike. The story did not include any actual salary numbers.
Future plans for the Noble County landfill were discussed at the meeting of the Noble County Commissioners. Plans included seeding over ground that has been filled and foresting. The ground had been deemed unsuitable for panting or pasturing, but a cover of trees would be suitable.
Nearly 50 members of the Republican Women’s Club and their guests held a meeting at the home of John and Vera Rose. The program was given by Laura Hass, who had spent a week last spring in Washington, D.C., as part of the Fourth District Youth Study Group hosted by U.S. Rep. Dan Coats.
The Central Noble football team opened up its season with a 13-0 halftime lead over Fremont, but the Cougars fell, 14-13. Three times in the second half, Central Noble got within the Eagles’ 10-yard-line but came up empty each trip. Senior fullback Eddie ‘Buzzy’ Moorhouse scored a rushing touchdown. Monte Mawhorter had a 70-yard touchdown run for the Cougars.
A Noble County 4-H horticulture team won first place in vegetable competition at the Indiana State Fair. Team members were Suzy Sontag, Susan Frey, Hertha Meyer and Jeff Fordeck. Bob Muesing was the coach.
25 years ago, Aug. 27, 1997
Jerry Wellman was hired as an administrative assistant at Central Noble High School. Wellman had been a teacher for 10 years prior to leaving teaching to work in the private sector. Wellman also was part of the adjunct faculty at Indiana Wesleyan University. Student discipline was Wellman’s primary responsibility with the high school.
State Sen. Bob Meeks, R-LaGrange, announced that the bipartisan State Budget Committee had approved $90,000 in state funding for two fire departments in Noble County. The Albion Fire Department would receive $50,000, with the Avilla Fire Department picking up $40,000.
Noble County Commissioners Harold Troyer, Mark Pankop and Richard Winebrenner had to deny a claim requesting payment due to insufficient funds in an account. A company had billed the county $824 for a new printer in the probation department, but that fund did not have sufficient monies to pay the claim. An additional appropriation would be sought, according to Chief Probation Officer Ken Zimmerman. The commissioners spent approximately an hour that same meeting touring the closed Noble County landfill. The purpose of the tour was partly to bring a new commissioner to a better awareness of requirements necessary to maintain the landfill and also to observe areas where remediation may be necessary.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising sirloin steaks at $2.39 per pound, New York strip steaks at $3.99 per pound, bulk Ossian bacon at $1.99 per pound and a 1-pound package of Eckrich bologna for $1.59. Bulk brauschweiger was bein sold for $1.29 per pound. County Line Colby cheese was selling for $2.39 per pound. A gallon of 2% Prairie Farm milk was going for $1.99. A 5-quart tub of ice cream cost $3.99.
Central Noble High School’s Athlete of the Week was Aaron Edwards. A senior tennis player, Edwards won a two-set match vs. Northridge and played well in a three-set loss vs. East Noble.
10 years ago, Aug. 29, 2012
Jefferson Township school board representative Robert Bortner would face a challenge for his seat in the November general election. The challenger was former Central Noble teacher and administrator John Fitzpatrick. In the only other seat up that year, Chris Brazel had no competition for the York Township seat.
B&J Speciality in Albion was granted a 5-year tax abatement by the Albion Town Council. The abatement was for a Hass machining center which would provide employment for two additional workers. The two jobs wold pay in the range of $32,000 annually. B&J Speciality was a manufacturer of fire suppression equipment. The town council also approved the fire protectional agreement with the Albion Fire Department. The department’s total budget for 2013 was $156,973.
Egolf IGA was advertising a 5-pound of chicken drumsticks for 89-cents per pound. Baby back ribs were going for $4.29 per pound. A 1-pound pack of bologna was selling for $1.79 per pound. A 1-pound package of Eckrich jumbo franks could be purchased for 99 cents. Peaches and pears were selling for $1.49 per pound. A 12-ounce package of Kraft American singles was selling for $2.39. A gallon of 2% milk could be purchased for $2.49.
The Central Noble boys soccer team picked up wins over Prairie Heights and Whitko to improve to 2-4 on the season. The first win against the Panthers featured a goal from Daniel Tieman off an assist by Remington Cole. Connor McCoy logged the game-winner for the Cougars in the second half, off an assist by Eric Reidenbach.
Members of the Central Noble fall sports varsity cheerleading squad were Kylie Groff, Shelbe Whittenberger, Andrea Brewster, Kiarra Barr and Alyssa Severit.
The Central Noble football team fell behind Churubusco early and never recovered. The Cougars were limited to 38 rushing yards and 87 through the air. The Eagles rushed for 366 yards. Central Noble freshman Robby Smiley had 20 yards on six carries to lead the Cougars.
