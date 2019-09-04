45 years ago, Dec. 11, 1974
The Central Noble class of 1977 received its green and white class jackets with black leather sleeves.
Santa Claus would be arriving in Albion on Dec. 14, 1974. He would be escorted by the Central Noble High School Band. Following the parade around Courthouse Square, Santa would appear at the City Building to visit with the children.
The Senior Choir and the Instrumental Ensemble of the Merriam Christian Chapel was going to present the Christmas Cantata entitled, “Night of Miracles.” The Christmas music was going to be directed by Philip Orr and accompanied by Mrs. Jay Womack and Mrs. Richard Gaerte. The narration would be given by Mrs. Victor Spear, and soloists for the evening would be Mrs. Timothy Johnson, Mrs. Dean Zolman, Mrs. Franklin Orr, Harold Weaver and Dale Orr.
Preliminary estimates made by the Indiana Employment Security Division showed that unemployment in Indiana rose by 31,800 to 147,100 in November of 1974 and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.3% from 5.5% in October.
Real estate for sale in Noble County in 1974 included a finish-it-yourself opportunity on a summer cottage on Silver Lake, Noble Township, 48-feet of lake front available for beach. Cottage 32-by-24 could easily be made into year around home — $7,500 cash. Also, a 180-acre dairy and livestock farm, near Shipshewana, featuring a complete set of farm buildings, all new in 1965 following the Palm Sunday tornado — $650 per acre.
25 years ago, Aug. 24, 1994
The Noble County Community Foundation marked its third anniversary with the announcement that the organization was well on its way to reaching the funding goals to receive the Lilly Endowment matching funds.
The Samaritan Centers of Northeast Indiana Inc. had been awarded Full Accreditation for 1994-1996. The Samaritan Institute, located in Denver, Colorado, had announced. “Accreditation was a major accomplishment and demonstrated the Center’s commitment to excellence,” according to the Rev. R. J. Ross of the Institute. “The accreditation process ensured the Centers offered professional services within a framework of quality organizational, administrative and financial practices.” The Samaritan Centers of Northeast Indiana Inc. was established in September 1979, by an independent board representing a cross section of the community and was supported by 35 congregations.
Dan Barrett, plant manager at Parker Hannifin, was heading up the Central Region Industry fund drive for United Way of Noble County.
The first trustees of the Skinner Lake Regional Sewer District were named by the Noble County Commissioners. Appointed for staggered terms were: Joanne Heinly-4 years; Lon Vandergrift-3 years; Keith Kline-2 years; and Galen Darr and Larry Johnson-1 year.
The Foster Sales & Service building in Kimmell, owned by Cliff and Mary Burns, had been selected as the setting for a TV series, “Thunder Alley.” A film crew was in Kimmell to shoot footage on Aug. 7, 1994.
Mr. and Mrs. David Tuttle of Albion announced the engagement of their daughter Mellissa Jo, to Kris William Bair, of Churubusco. The couple planned to be married on Oct. 15, 1994, in Merriam Christian Chapel, Albion.
The Central Noble Cougars beat the Fairfield Falcons 6-0 in the Jamboree and Churubusco defeated West Noble 7-6. The Cougar reserve team did not fair as well at the Jamboree as Fairfield won 12-0.
The Kimmell Half-Pint team won the 1994 Noble-LaGrange tournament. It was the first tourney the team had won during its existence. The tourney began with a 17-2 victory over Avilla. Albion went down next with a score of 5-2. the semifinals were played against Wolf Lake, the score registering 13-4, Kimmell then beat Rome City 11-2 in the final to become champions. Team members were Toby Steele, Ray Hawkins, Neal Parks, Chris Stover, Beau Adair, Josh Rosenogle, Tom Kolb, B. J. Baker, Josh Worrell, t. J. Foster, Jesse Johnson, Andy Reed and Tim Taylor. Coaches were Al Sprague, Jr. and Wes Weimer.
10 years ago, Aug. 26, 2009
Albion’s newest water tower was fully operational and the old one had been demolished.
Wyatt Matthew Rawles, son of Matt and Kristy Rawles of rural Albion, was in the corn business and had 40 dozen ears of corn to show for his hard work. Wyatt helped his dad plant and pick 5 acres of corn and was donating the corn to Noble House, Pilot House and the Community food Bank.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Senior Amy Van Gessel. Amy was captain for the volleyball team and led her team to a 2-0 start to the 2009 season. Amy’s overall ball control in the front and back row anchored the varsity team in its victories over Lakewood Park and Tippecanoe Valley. Amy had 10 kills against Lakewood Park and 21 against Tippecanoe Valley to lead the Central Noble team.
Central Noble High School graduate Patrick Brown and Trevor Pulver had signed to continue their education and baseball careers at the University of Saint Francis.
Hal Stump and Vickie Kimmel of Noble County were recognized on Aug. 15, 2009, as 4-H volunteers. Stump had given 50 years of service, while Kimmel had been a volunteer for 20 years.
