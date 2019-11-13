ALBION — As of Oct. 1, the income tax rate paid by Noble County residents has fallen below the state average.
Noble County collects taxes at a combined rate of 1.75%. The state average, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue, is 1.756%
Noble County collects income taxes through a variety of taxes, including the CEDIT, LOIT and public safety tax.
In northeastern Indiana, DeKalb County pays the highest income tax at 2.13%, followed by Steuben (1.79%), Noble, Whitley (1.6829%) and LaGrange (1.65%), according to DOR data.
According to the state, someone with a gross income of $800 per week with five personal exemptions has a taxable income of $617.31.
This fictional person would pay approximately $13.14 weekly in county income tax in DeKalb County. That same person working in Noble County would pay approximately $10.80 in county income taxes.
There were 10 Indiana counties which saw changes compared to Jan. 1, 2019, figures, the state said.
Those counties were:
• Clay County: 2.35%, increased from 2.25%;
• Clinton County: 2.45%, increased from 2.25%;
• Greene County: 195%, increased from 1.75%;
• Hancock County: 1.94%, increased from 1.74%;
• Hendricks County: 1.7%, increased from 1.5%;
• Johnson County: 1.2%, increased from 1.0%;
• Ohio County: 1.5%, increased from 1.25%;
• Owen County: 1.4%, increased from 1.3%;
• Putnam County: 2.1%, increased from 2.0%;
• Sullivan County: 1.7%, increased from 0.6%;
• Whitley County: 1.6829%, increased from 1.4829%.
No Indiana county tax rates declined from Jan. 1-Oct. 1.
The credit for Noble County’s fiscal conservative results, according to Noble County Council president Denise Lemmon, goes to those who are leading the individual departments.
“I really give a lot of credit to the department heads of Noble County,” Lemmon said. “They get it.”
As the state has clamped down on municipal spending, the county’s department heads have gotten in tune with doing with less.
“Over the last few years, every department has been able to cut their budget,” Lemmon said.
In the last go-around, very little cutting was needed because those same department heads came in with budgets that were lean.
“The department heads were just fantastic in the process,” Lemmon said. “We understand and appreciate that they get it.”
Jennings County has the highest county income tax rate at 3.15%. A person with an $800 gross weekly income would see $19.44 withheld in county income taxes.
In Jefferson County, the county with the lowest income tax, that same person would have $2.16 withheld, based on its overall rate of 0.35 percent.
