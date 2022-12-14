Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Oct. 20, 1982
Jay Hayes and John Pugh joined the Albion Local Development Corp.
The Green Township Extension Homemakers met at the home of Laura Clouse for an all-day meeting. Devotions were given by Vesta Franks. Laura Mae Tarney gave the health and safety lesson on hypothermia.
The Noble County Rural youth elected new officers for 1983: Paul Simon, president; John Schuman, 1st vice president; Kevin Marshall, 2nd vice president; Charisse Wolf, secretary; and Nancy Simon, treasurer.
The Central Noble football team defeated Eastside, 27-0. Quarterback Dave Carson rushed the ball 12 times for 92 yards, including three touchdowns. Tailback Monte Mawhorter scored on a 28-yard run, on his way to an 18-carry, 178-yard performance.
Season golf awards at Augusta Hills Golf Course went to Bobby McCoy, the first flight winner; Dennis Waldron, club champion; and Ray Pickell, second flight champ.
A reunion of former local telephone operators was held at the Pondi. Attendees were Martha Ellen Lemmon, Vivien Singleton, Beth Iddings, Mildred Weimer, Mary Seymoure, Ruby Stringfellow, Evelyn Black, Ilene Young, Betty Lock, Mildred Bortner, Alice Shisler, Wanda Munk, Emmy Kostielny, Ruth Conkling, Dorrie Hobbs and Donna Wehmeyer.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has asked state Attorney General Linley Pearson to petition the Noble Circuit Court to authorize a water drawdown of Sylvan Lake. The DNR was requesting lowering the water level 42 inches below its established level from Nov. 1 through April 1. The request was made as the DNR studied the effects of such action on wildlife and natural resources.
25 years ago, Oct. 15, 1997
The Central Noble School Board was in the process of drafting a policy which would deal with obtaining a limited criminal history on each applicant interviewed for employment. “It is a sad commentary on our society when a school must run a criminal check on its employees,” said Dr. George Stone, superintendent.
The Albion Town Council was moving quickly on cleaning millions of gallons of sludge from the town’s sewage treatment pond. A company was going to charge the town 4.9 cents per gallon of sludge. At the same meeting, the town appropriated $36,000 to pave Third, Fourth, Sixth and Perry streets after a public hearing provided no opposition to the plan.
Six property owners in the Knapp Lake area met with the Noble County Commissioners to request the development of an unsafe building ordinance. Three homes in the area had become what the property owners considered unsafe and health and safety hazards. The commissioners also faced a hostile crowd when they considered increasing building permit fees from $20 to $25. The state had set the minimum standard at $25.
Tiffani Lock and Chad Owens, both seniors at Central Noble High School, were crowned homecoming queen and king. Princes and princesses were juniors Andy Vice and Abby Lemmon, sophomores Holly Osterlund and Shawn Payton, and freshmen Brittany Woods and Nick Ladig.
Columnist Brian Howey decried what he called Indiana’s “Third World” education embarrassment.
The York Township Homemakers met at the Pondiwith president Mary Leitch opening the meeting with the pledge. Betty Wolfe gave the devotion. The safety lesson was provided by Israel Oplinger on mammograms.
Egolf’s IGA was offering pork steaks for $1.29 per pound. Chicken leg quarters were available for 39 cents per pound. Three 24-packs of Pepsi products were being sold for $17.99. Burgers’ 2% milk was sold for $1.99 per gallon.
The Central Noble football team lost to Prairie Heights, 26-21. Josh Hovarter had first-quarter runs of 40 and 33 yards in the loss. Hovarter finished the night with 178 yards on 17 carries.
In Tuesday Afternoon-Off bowling, Mary Bradley turned in the high game with a 212. Patty Werker bowled a 211. In Pin Busters play, Doug Buell had the high game with a 203. In Tuesday night Mixed League play, Glenn Bollinger scored a 222.
The featured speaker for the Democrats’ Jefferson-Jackson Dinner was Indiana Lt. Gov. Joe Kernan. The event was hosted by Noble County Democrat chairman Jim Koons.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion dedicated 45 hand-pieced and yarn-tied quilts to Lutheran World Relief.
10 years ago, Oct. 24, 2012
Discussion was held among members of Albion’s Town Council with regard to banning hunting and trapping on town-owned property.
A fire destroyed a main building at Frick Lumber Co. in Brimfield.
Dr. Rick Carmien of Albion Veterinary Clinic presented Central Noble FFA president Renee Zeigler with a check from the Pfizer Animal Health Performance Pays Program to expand agricultural and leadership opportunities at the school.
A blood drive at Asbury United Methodist Church saw the following donors: Tara Roberts, Steve Likes, May Smith, Peg Else, J.D. Moorhouse, Jason Brooks, Ray Schrock, Kevin McGee, Lorrie Shrock, Tom Clouse, Janet Castor, Wendy Combs, Rick Roberts, Amanda Prince, Jerry Jones, Chris Foster, Kevin Carter, Rick Lewis, Val Black, Stan Tipton, Kevin Jones, Rebecca Marshall, Karen Wetli and Chris Wetli.
Egolf’s IGA ws selling pork chops for $3.69 per pound, with rib steak going for $6.99 a pound. Eckrich bologna was selling for $2.59 a pound.
Prairie Farms 2% milk was priced at $2.59 for a gallon. A 24-pack of Pepsi products was being sold for $6.99.
The Cornerstone Warrior varsity volleyball team won the Division 6A (Christian educated) championship at a tourney in Springfield, Missouri. Team members were Claire Keister, Laura Bray, Rachel Hively, Kaley Kanis, Abbi Leffers, Rachel Chamberlain, McKenzie Hinds, Sarah Leffers, Hannah Chamberlain and Chloe Smithson.
The Central Noble volleyball team lost in the first round of sectionals to Westview. Courtney Steele and Heather Combs each had four kills for the Cougars. Mary Ellen Potts had 13 assists. Kennedy Forker had a team-high 23 digs.
