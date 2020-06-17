ALBION — Black Pine is reopening this week, but with some stipulations.
Starting on opening day Thursday, tours are required. And if you don’t wear a mask, you’ll be sent home.
The animal sanctuary’s Executive Director Letricia Brown said she doesn’t see a problem with those requirements if guests truly have the best interest of the animals at heart.
She feels “confident” about the ask, especially since she knows COVID-19 can spread through big cat populations. Tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York were infected during the pandemic.
“I have an aging population of animals that don’t really have a choice of where they can go,” Brown said. “It’s to keep these animals safe and give them refuge.”
Originally, Black Pine was supposed to open the first week of May. However, with the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sanctuary has had to wait until now to reopen, following tourism guidelines.
That month-plus closure cut a hole in normal revenue Brown counts on to keep the sanctuary running like normal.
Taking this opportunity to reopen was essential for making sure money is there to pay staff and feed animals.
“If we didn’t need admissions, I’m not sure that we would have reopened,” Brown said.
However, since announcing on Facebook that tours were now available, monetary need is starting to be fulfilled.
“I’m closing in the gap pretty rapidly,” Brown said.
Easing restrictions slowly and receiving an Small Business Administration loan helped for the month Black Pine couldn’t open, but help is still needed.
Brown also has her first event after the state reopens planned. Hot Summer Nights will be Friday, July 10. A magician and food trucks will be featured while feeding tours happen.
The event will be 5-9 p.m. at the sanctuary and will have reduced admission rates.
Admission for this reopening weekend is $10 for ages 6-17, $15.50 for adults 18-54 and $12 for seniors 55 and older. Park Pal members and kids up 5 years old and younger get in free.
Children three and under do not have to wear a mask.
To schedule a guided tour of Black Pine, visit bpsanctuary.org/visit/tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.