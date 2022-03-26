INDIANAPOLIS — That’s not how Central Noble wanted this game to go.
The Cougars never led in Saturday’s Class 2A boys basketball state final, smothered by a Providence team that out-shot, out-defended and out-rebounded Central Noble from the tip off to the final horn.
Central Noble returned to Albion with the state runner-up title at the end of a 28-3 season that came up short of one more win.
The game was never close as the Pioneers were hot from the get-go, shooting the lights out in the first quarter and stifling Central Noble on defense. By the end of the first quarter, the Cougars trailed 25-9.
Every attempt to battle back was checked and then answered. The Cougars got the deficit down into single-digits a few times, but Providence always responded, ballooning the lead out to more than 20 midway in the final period.
Central Noble’s offense never clicked as the Pioneers suffocated them on the defensive end and kept senior guard and leading scorer Connor Essegian bottled up all game. Combined with Providence dominating the Cougars on the boards — despite being the smaller team — and forcing numerous turnovers, Central Noble couldn’t find a way to break through.
It was the Central Noble boy’s first appearance at the state finals, second in school history after the girls won it all in 2018.
But the first title on the boys side will have to wait for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.