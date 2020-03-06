ALBION — Just after 11 a.m., the jury presiding over the attempted murder trial of Cameron Berkes of Albion went behind closed doors to deliberate.
The 14 men and women — 12 jurors and two alternates — will remain there until they reach unanimous verdicts on the three charges before them.
Those jurors are deciding charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Berkes, 44, is charged with firing a handgun five times on the night of Oct. 26, 2018, in his home at 201 S. High St., Albion. According to testimony, Berkes became angry with his wife, Elaine, and after a night of drinking and arguing, picked up her handgun and fired four shots into the bedroom door, located mere feet from where she was standing getting clothes out of a dryer.
Berkes then passed her in the narrow mobile home hallway and returned to shove her to the ground, knocking her back into the bedroom. He then took a seat in the living room with the handgun.
His wife attempted to coax the gun away from him and, as they continued arguing, he fired a fifth shot that struck the floor of the mobile home near where he was sitting. At that time, his wife fled the residence and called for help.
Jurors heard two days of testimony and evidence on Wednesday and Thursday before receiving closing arguments this morning.
Regardless of the outcome of the jury deliberation, Berkes won't leave the courthouse a free man at the end of the day today, as he also took the opportunity to plead guilty to the fourth charge — unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony — shortly after the jury retired.
That charge has not been part of the trial so far this week. The court decided to bifurcate — separate — the charges ahead of trial to allow the jurors to handle the first three before tackling the handgun charge.
The reasoning for that separation was as to not influence the jury with introduction of Berkes' prior convictions as they sat in deliberation of the more immediate charges.
Although he had a right to have the jury preside over the handgun charge after the resolution of the other three charges, Berkes opted simply to accept responsibility for the charge, which stems from him using his wife's handgun on the night of Oct. 26, 2018, when he shot at her inside their Albion mobile home.
Berkes had a previous conviction from February 2003 in DeKalb County for robbery with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony, which earned him the designation of "serious violent felon" and the prohibition from possessing firearms.
That Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of between two and 12 years in prison. Judge Robert Kirsch also noted that it's possible the sentence could be ordered consecutive to any sentences he receives if the jury convicts him on any of the other three charges.
Jurors will almost certainly convict Berkes on the domestic battery and criminal recklessness charges, as even Berkes' attorney Greg Fumarolo encouraged them to do so during his closing statements, making no argument that his client hadn't committed those crimes.
The question at hand is over the attempted murder case and whether prosecutors did a sufficient job of proving their case.
If convicted of the attempted murder but convicted on the other charges and if the handgun charge is ordered to be served consecutively, Berkes could face between 22-52 years in prison.
If acquitted of the attempted murder charge, his sentencing range would then drop to a maximum of 2.5-14.5 years, if ordered concurrently and convicted on the lesser charges.
If the charges are all ordered concurrently, at minimum, he would face the range of two to 12 years, the range of the Level 4 felony.
Considering his criminal history and the details of this case, it's possible that Berkes might receive an aggravated sentenced, nudging his time behind bars to the higher side of the sentencing range.
'Not that good of a shot'
Prior to deliberations, attorneys had their final chance to address the jury and make their cases.
With the burden of proof as their responsibility, the prosecution receives the right to go first and then also to offer rebuttal to whatever final argument is made by the defense.
In his closing statement, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred started in the same place he started his opening statements on Wednesday with the number four.
"Four. One. Two. Three. Four," Mildred counted, referencing the four bullets that struck the bedroom door. "Four specific, four deliberate, four independent actions."
Mildred recounted — in a much more animated voice and pace than he had opened with or questioned witnesses with through the trial — in detail the facts about where those four shots landed, how they landed in the door and where they fell in relation to the two people involved.
Elaine Berkes was at the dryer, just on the other side of the open door, a foot or two at most from where the closest shot landed. Cameron Berkes, from the angle of the shot, had to have been standing on the other side of their bed, pointing out the door to try to hit her.
The shots were all low — the highest up was 2 feet, 11 inches from the floor — which for the first time in the trial Mildred connected to testimony that Elaine Berkes was getting clothes out of the dryer and therefore likely bent over or hunched, attempting to explain away the downward angle of all four shots that the defense had made a centerpiece of its case.
"Look how doggone close close that space is," Mildred said as he pointed to the shot pattern on the door.
In an attempt to defuse another point of the defense, Elaine Berkes' testimony that her husband was a "very" proficient shot, Mildred offered that he was angry and had been drinking and simply offered that, perhaps he's not quite the marksman his wife makes him out to be.
(Also of note but not broached during the trial because of bifurcation is that Berkes, as a serious violent felon, shouldn't have been firing handguns at any time since his 2003 conviction, so it's unclear how he might have remained so proficient with small arms over the prior 15 years.)
"He knew what he was doing," Mildred said. "Thank heavens he's not that good of a shot."
Mildred continued into what happened afterward. She didn't immediately flee and instead tried to get the gun away from him. She even had testified that she didn't intend to call police. Mildred, as respectfully as he could, described the relationship as "messed up," although perhaps at least somewhat understandable for the actions of a married couple in the heat of a dispute.
But after the fifth shot in the living room, a shot she initially thought flew by her head, she ran, running to the nearby cemetery where she reasoned he wouldn't go to look for her because she was scared of graveyards.
"She ran to the cemetery. He had just tried to put her there," Mildred said.
Mildred also took time to recap several of the messages in the text exchange between Cameron and Elaine Berkes after she fled the residence. In those, she repeatedly offered the notion that he had tried to kill her and Cameron Berkes' replies never seek to deny or talk her out of that idea.
In particular, Mildred honed in on a text message talked about multiple times over the trial, after Elaine Berkes asked whether she could return home without him shooting her.
For the first time, in full, Mildred read that text:
"Nope. Come close to this f---ing house and I'll goddamn blow your f---ing head off."
'See if it sticks'
In his defense, Fumarolo, who generally speaks slowly and quietly, showed flashes of passion in his closing, voice elevating with, at time, notes of disdain for the job prosecutors had done trying to prove their case.
"Mr. Mildred has characterized things that are not in the evidence," Fumarolo said early on as he made his argument that the state had fallen far short of proving a specific intent to kill.
The shots were at a downward angle. Elaine Berkes testified her husband was not trying to shoot at her. She testified he was a proficient shot. He had multiple opportunities to kill her and did not. She could not see him. It was never clearly established that he could see her. The state failed to provide multiple relevant measurements or explanations of where each person was when the incident occurred to clarify those issues.
At one point Mildred, in his closing, had stated Cameron Berkes was on target, a phrase Fumarolo shredded in his response.
If he was on target, as described, and if he was so proficient as she stated, then clearly his target was the bedroom door and not his wife, Fumarolo argued. Then, when later in the living room, he didn't fire at her either, he fired into the ground.
"That is not specific intent to kill," Fumarolo said. "He shot at the floor."
Cameron Berkes had plenty of opportunity to kill her, if he had desired. He could have walked up to her in the cramped trailer and shot her point blank. He could shot her point blank as he passed in the hall. He could have shot her point blank after shoving her to the ground. He could have approached and shot her point blank in the living room.
"He had her point blank. Did he fire? No. No. No. No!" Fumarolo said, his voice growing louder.
While acknowledging Cameron Berkes' actions that night were "awful," they didn't rise to attempted murder and the state certainly had not proved that beyond a reasonable doubt.
"It's their burden. It's on them and they didn't show you," Fumarolo said. "This is what they bring for you. 'Let's throw it up and see if it sticks.'"
In closing, Fumarolo offered the jury the two lesser charges, but asked them to acquit on the most serious.
"Convict him for what he did, domestic battery and criminal recklness. That's why we have the criminal recklessness statute, for these situations.
"Hold the state to their burden and find him not guilty of attempted murder," Fumarolo closed.
'Absurd'
That's where Mildred started in his rebuttal, repeating a quotable from jury selection that "accuracy does not mean intent."
He pivoted to reasonable doubt, asking the jurors to consider the version of events told by the defense and whether those sound reasonable.
"If he was trying to scare her, why not just point it at her?" or several other options, Mildred offered.
One shot? Maybe that can be explained as a warning shot. Two, even. Three begins the stretch the imagination and by the time of four, that's not just firing off a gun to intimidate.
"There is no reason to think he wasn't trying to kill her under these circumstances," Mildred said.
Deliberation begins
Following the completion of arguments, Kirsch read the jury their lengthy packet of final jury instructions and sent them to retire to the jury room.
Jurors cleared the courtroom approximately 11:03 a.m.
Around noon, the jurors were eating lunch, thereby extending the deliberation into the afternoon.
Check back at kpcnews.com or the KPC News, News Sun or Albion New Era Facebook pages later this afternoon for results from the trial as soon as they're available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.