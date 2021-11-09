ALBION — Noble County commissioners agreed they will save the county some interest by paying off the remaining $765,000 on its Spillman Technologies public safety software loan. Commissioners Anita Hess, Gary Leatherman and Dave Dolezal voted to pay the loan off instead of making annual payments.
Sheriff Max Weber said the money for the system, installed in 2018, had always been in the account, and the county’s intent had always been to pay for the system when installation was complete. He said Motorola bought out Spillman Technologies and offered annual billing as the only payment option. The plan includes maintenance fees for seven years, which will end in 2024 or 2025.
The commissioners heard statues reports on several highway projects. They approved letters of commitment for federal funding for a Riley Road intersection improvement, Bridge 59 construction and the Baseline Road reconstruction project.
County engineer Zachary Smith said the Community Crossings package for several projects in the central part of the county will bid out in mid-December. The county will open bids for another Community Crossings project in January.
Commissioners approved vouchers for the Bridge 136 project over the CSX tracks, Bridge 69 over the Elkhart River, and right-of-way acquisitions for S.R. 9.
Final construction documents are finished for Bridge 73, Smith said.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to waive the 10% probationary penalty, typically applied to new employees, for an assessor’s office employee in who received a promotion. Assessor Ben Castle asked the commissioners to waive the requirement because his employee already works there and earned her Level 1 assessor’s ticket.
The commissioners chose Region 3-A as the grant administrator for The ARC Foundations grant from two bids submitted. Region 3-A will administer the grant for $5,000, which comes out of grant funds allocated for people with disabilities.
A discussion on the county’s innkeeper’s tax ordinance was on the agenda but didn’t happen. County coordinator Jackie Knafel said she was notified Friday afternoon by email that director Patrick Hess is no longer with the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Shortly after being named the CVB director earlier this fall, Hess moved out of Kendallville to Fort Wayne, and resigned his city board positions after moving out of the area.
The meeting was recessed until 1 p.m., when the commissioners planned to discuss solar energy.
