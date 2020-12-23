ALBION — “Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
Those words were on a sign in the house where Doug Keenan grew up.
“That’s always been on my mind,” he said of that saying.
Keenan hasn’t just thought that mantra, he’s lived it
And despite retiring after 30 years as Noble County Purdue Extension educator at the end of this month, Keenan is going to keep on with that life philosophy as he becomes a family life skills coach at the Bowen Center.
“I’ll get to help people,” Keenan said. “What gets better than that? Nothing.”
Keenan has helped people from all walks of life in all sorts of his way.
He has served on the Noble County Park Board, helped create the Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disaster group with Noble County EMA director Mick Newton, has been a board member with the Central Noble Food Pantry, served as secretary with Drug Free Noble County and helped organize the Noble County Health Fair.
“He’s a one of a kind individual,” Central Noble Food Pantry Executive Director Bonnie Brownell said. “He’ll do anything for anybody. He always seems to be where he’s needed when he’s needed.”
Newton called Keenan “the driving force” behind the COAD, serving as the group’s chairman for most of its existence.
“He’s just willing to step up and step in,” Newton said. “He’s got a personality to draw people in. He’s a leader. You can’t teach that. He was never pushy, he just showed you there was a better way.”
Brownell and Newton said what makes Keenan special isn’t just what he does, but the way he does it. It’s tough to find Keenan without a smile on his face.
“I never saw the guy down,” Newton said.
“He’s got a good attitude about life,” Brownell said. “He makes people happy by just being around him. He is a very giving, kind, open individual. I have never heard Doug say a bad word about anyone.
“I’ve never seen him have a bad day.”
Keenan’s not only lived a life of service, but a purposeful life of service.
He help start the Noble County Health Fair after three people he knew had heart attacks in a relatively short time period.
“I was concerned about my farmers,” Keenan said.
Being connected to the community at large through the extension is a big boon for someone who likes to help and improve the lives of others.
“You have the ability to see a need in a community and you have the ability to take steps to meet that need,” he said.
Keenan’s extension duties have led to a positive impact on thousands of young people and also took up a ton of his time.
He seemed destined for a life involving agriculture.
He grew up on a small farm in the Southport section of Indianapolis on the southern edge of Marion County.
“We just had a few acres,” Keenan said. “We raised ponies and rabbits. It was a fun time breaking ponies. Sometimes they break you. That’s when you learn to get back on. That’s how you get through life.”
After graduating Southport High School in 1976, Keenan went on to receive a degree in agriculture from Purdue University in 1980.
He then went on to raise hogs for four years, first in Montgomery County and then in Illinois. He then got his first job with the Jennings County Purdue Extension in 1985, working in natural resources.
“I’d been around the extension since I was a little boy,” Keenan said. “It weas always part of my life.”
Two years later, he got a call that Noble County was looking for someone at its extension office.
“There was a lot of movement until you found where you fit,” Keenan said of the extension service back in those days.
Keenan obviously fit here.
“Noble County was a very livestock-oriented county,” he said. “I was an animal science major at Purdue.”
In 1988, Keenan received the call from the ministry. He worked as a pastor and at several local factories for a time beore coming back to the extension in 1996.
The best part of his extension job? Working with people.
“People are wonderful,” Keenan said. “The passion people have. It’s a wonderful thing. There’s also the compassion people have here.”
And the best part of the best is being able to serve the youth of Noble County through 4-H.
Keenan has been able to enjoy many “firsts” for Noble County youths, first time away from home, first time camping.
“That’s always great,” he said.
It’s also great seeing young people develop right before his eyes.
“It’s learning by doing,” Keenan said of 4-H. “My job is to facilitate that process.
“It can be challenging. It’s rewarding at the same time. That’s what keeps you going.”
The entire extension staff moves into the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville during fair week. A fixture at the fair, himself, Keenan recently planned on taking his wife, Susan, from his rural Albion home to the YMCA in Kendallville.
Instead of turning right to go to the YMCA, Keenan turned left as if going to the fairgrounds.
“It’s like autopilot,” Keenan said.
Now, his life and his autopilot, will be getting a course correction.
“Purdue was encouraging veteran educators to retire,” Keenan said. “It was time. When you have a peace about something, it’s a good sign.”
Keenan’s desire to “be a friend to man” is just shifting focus.
“That’s what I do,” Keenan said. “I serve people. I serve the Lord. That’s been my whole life.”
Still the pastor at Berean Baptist Church, Keenan’s faith has gotten him through some tough times, including the death of his first wife, Stephanie, in 2009.
More than 600 people attended the viewing and funeral. Doug performed the service himself.
“I’ve experienced all the sorrows of life pretty much,” Keenan said. “But you have a choice when the sorrows come. I choose joy and faith. It’s how I choose to live with those things.”
Now the Purdue extension office will have to learn to live without Keenan.
For his part, he’ll still be helping others through his work at the Bowen Center.
Some people might not be able to understand why he has devoted so much of his time to being of service to others through his church, the extension, 4-H and the numerous other organizations he’s been involved in.
He can’t understand how people can live without a life of service.
“They’re missing out,” Keenan said. “They’re missing the joy of helping people. People are just fantastic to work with.”
