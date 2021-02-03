ALBION — Some things need changing.
Other things? You just change them to stay in federal compliance.
The Albion Town Council approved the Albion Town Marshal’s Use of Force policy during its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 26.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole is updating all of the department’s policies. The Use of Force policy was one that required a slight change to meet federal guidelines — and potentially make the department eligible for federal grant monies.
An executive order issued by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said every Use of Force policy had to have two main components, according to Cole:
• The policy must adhere to local, state and federal standards; and
• The policy must prohibit choke holds except when deadly force requirements set by law are met.
It didn’t matter that Cole said he can never remember an Albion officer using a choke hold. The new policy is required.
“It makes sense to do it,” town attorney Steve Clouse said. “It keeps the town in good standing with any federal monies that might come our way.”
The council also requested an update at its next meeting on the progress being made at the town’s sewage ponds.
At the council’s meeting Jan. 12, Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker reported that the town was using a new method to try and remove ammonia from its sewage ponds.
No details concerning the methods being tried to address the ammonia problem were revealed during that public meeting, but Forker said the company is attempting a new approach to fixing the issue.
The town has not been billed for the attempt.
If the company — KML Inc. of LaOtto — is successful, town officials said, the Albion pilot program will be used as a selling point to other communities facing similar issues.
Council president Vickie Jellison wanted to know Forker’s overall view on the project.
“Are you happy with where we’re going?” she asked.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Forker answered.
In November, after having spent $500,000 to fix its ammonia problem at its sewage ponds, the Albion Town Council learned the town is still not in compliance with Indiana Department of Environmental Management guidelines in regards to the level of ammonia leaving the sewage ponds as effluent.
In fact, sewer department employee Aaron McGinnis said at the time, “Our ammonia levels are borderline higher than they’ve ever been.”
During the Sept. 8, 2020, meeting of the Albion Town Council, Forker told the council his department was “going in the right direction,” in regards to compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management regarding the amount of ammonia being released from the lagoon system as effluent.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council voted July 14 to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter again found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
Wessler’s latest design attempt also fell short, according to town officials.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, the Councilwoman Chris Magnuson expressed frustration — for not the first time — that the town was still dealing with the issue.
“This has been going on too long,” Magnuson said.
Councilman Darold Smolinske agreed.
“I just want to see some progress,” he said. “I just want to make sure we’re moving forward.”
The council also approved the town’s annual cleanup-day contract with Noble County Disposal. This year’s day has been set for May 15. A special drop off location for electronics will be in operation from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
Last year, Cole said Albion officers stopped at least two residents who had carried television sets to the curb, thinking that Noble County Disposal would simply pick them up. Officers informed the residents they would need to take the electronics to a special drop-off point set by the town.
