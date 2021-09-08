45 years ago, Nov. 24, 1976
Arthur Ashe was playing in exhibition with Manuel Orantes in the Second Annual Psi Iota XI Tennis Classic at the Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, on Nov. 30, 1976. The event would consist of a women’s singles match between two world class players yet to be announced. This would be followed by mixed doubles and the grand finale, the match between the American superstar, Arthur Ashe, and the, “Conquistador” of Spain, Manuel Orantes. All of the players were to participate in a 3 p.m. clinic.
Marine Lance Corporal Kenneth R. Cearbaugh, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick R. Cearbaugh whose wife, Linda was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Woll of Columbia City, had been promoted to his present rank while serving at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The 23rd Annual General Mills Search for Leadership in Family Living, a $110,000 college scholarship program would get underway Dec. 7, 1976. High School seniors would join in a written knowledge and attitude examination that would determine individual college scholarship awards of $500 to $5,000.
The Noble County Rural Youth Club was reorganized by several young adults. Officers elected were: Craig Kay, president; Rick Zimmerman, vice president; Nancy Leighty, secretary; Charisse Wolf, treasurer; Peggy Stolte, songleader; Jeff Poyser and Susan Mangus, recreation leaders. The club advisors were: Paul Pankop from the Farm Bureau Inc. and Alan Ader, Extension Youth Agent.
Norman Lortie, Kimmell, was one of Indiana’s 46 official delegates to the 55th National 4-H Congress. He was awarded the trip on the basis of his selection as the 1976 state 4-H achievement winner in field crops. Norman was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Lortie and was a 10-year member of the York Township Jolly farmers 4-H Club. Although active in 12 different project areas, his major emphasis had been in the corn, oats, wheat, garden, dairy, wildlife and achievement record book projects.
Mr. and Mrs. Thurlo Keister of Merriam were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 1976.
25 Years ago, Sept. 4, 1996
A group of elected officials and department heads registered a complaint with the Noble County Council over whether the council intended to give a $600 salary increase to hourly employees or a $0.28 per hour increase. “You can’t believe anything around here anymore,” said Noble County Clerk Bonnie Summe. “You told us that our employees would get a $600 raise, then we learn that it is actually $0.28 per hour, and that doesn’t add up to $600.” Tempers flared, and Lee Boggs, who chaired the council meeting, asked Summe if she was accusing counciil members of lying.
Plans for a sanitary waste water collection system for the Skinner Lake area were moving closer to completion. During a recent meeting, it was reported that the design phase of the project was well underway. Drawings of the proposed sewer line installation route were prominently displayed on the wall of the Dekko Room of the Noble County Office Complex South where the meeting was held. Some residents protested the design which called for sewer lines transversing their property in front of their homes.
U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., called for extensive airstrikes against Iraq after that country’s aggression against Kurds in the U.N.-protected zone of northern Iraq.
Athlete of the Week was Central Noble football sophomore quarterback Matt Spencer. In a 29-12 victory over West Noble, Spencer rushed for two touchdowns, threw for another and kicked a field goal in the victory. Spencer rushed seven times for 90 yards, and completed 3-of-4 passes for 69 yards.
Central Noble’s Dave Caswell was his team’s top finisher at the East Noble Cross Country Invitational, finishing seventh overall. Cara Hoover finished third overall for the Central Noble girls cross country team at the Prairie Heights Invitational.
Paul Seibert won first place in the junior division in the 1996 4-H Bicycle Rodeo. Amanda VanAttenhoven was second, followed by Matthew Pulley and Eric Moore. Senior division winners were Karl Seibert, first, followed by Gary Seibert, Ted Rauh and Melissa Rauh.
16 years ago, Sept. 7, 2005
Football homecoming court for Central Noble High School were Whitney Gray, Kelsey Craft, Hope Adkins, Katie Craft, Lukas Estep, Patrick Brown, Cody Kirkpatrick, Dakota Favers, Greg Luke, Hannah Carter, Ian Truelove, Ross Freeman, Brock Sibert, Desirea Caver, Haley Cochran, Brittany Winebrenner, Maggie Tipton, Katie Warren, Holly Simon, Dex Bonar, Caleb Grey, Caleb Gaff, Justin Yates, Haylea Gray, Bryce Shellman and Elizabeth Cupp.
Central Noble High School had scheduled a SKIP-5 Hurricane Disaster Relief Effort. Students were to be contacting community members for donations which would be channeled through the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Funds. Students who raised $20 or more would be able to skip fourth period classes on Sept. 9 and walk around the school track. The money was being raised in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
The Central Noble volleyball team defeated Garrett, Blackhawk Christian and DeKalb in the three matches it had played the previous week. In the Blackhawk match, Joelle Gaff led the way with 10 kills, while Tricia Slone and Emily Gallmeyer followed with six apiece.
The Central Noble football team picked up its first win of the season, a 28-0 blanking of Lakeland. Bryce Kirkpatrick carried the ball 21 times for 106 yards in the victory.
The Central Noble eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Avilla in its first game of the season, 25-18, 25-10. Leading the way for the Cougars were Dakota Pence with 14 points while Katie Palan chipped in seven points, with three of those being aces from the service line. Tori Brown had four kills and two digs. Rachel Tuttle dished out eight assists.
