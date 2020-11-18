44 years ago, March 18, 1976
Robert E. Mustard was promoted to captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was assigned at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, as a KC135 Stratotanker navigator. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command.
Dan Quayle, 29, Huntington, announced his candidacy for congressman from the Fourth District. Quayle was general manager of the Herald-Press newspaper, Huntington. He was a 1969 graduate of DePauw University, Greencastle, and a 1974 graduate of Indiana University School of Law, Indianapolis.
Marc and Jan Norris were parents of a second son, Jarad DeWayne, born March 4, 1976.
Karen Shank and Cheryle Brazzell, juniors at Central Noble High School, had been named Girls’ State delegate and alternate from Central Noble.
A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Davis Laur, Albion. He weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz.
Elinor Watson exchanged marriage vows with Francis “Buss” Conrad, Feb. 28, 1976, in the sanctuary of the Asbury United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kenneth Foulke read the double ring vows in the presence of the couple’s only attendants, Mr. & Mrs. William Pforter.
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Targgart, Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Debra, to Jeffrey Gipe, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Gipe, Columbia City.
A girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry DuBois, Albion, on March 7, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lee Aldrich, Albion, announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Pvt. E3 Vicki Lynn to Sp. 4 James Dennis Edelen, son of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Edelen Sr., Bardstown, Kentucky.
Officers were installed at the meeting of the North Star Rebekah Lodge 92, Albion. Mrs. Keith Moore was vice-grand; Mrs. Betsy Winkleblack, noble-grand; Mrs. Lori Depoy, district deputy president; Mrs. Elsie McWilliams, secretary; and Mrs. Auld treasurer.
25 years ago, Nov. 8, 1995
Democrat Beverly Middleton won re-election to her post as clerk-treasurer over Republican challenger Cecilia Nodine. Re-elected to the Albion Town Council was Democrat Howard Berkes. He would be joined by Republican Rick Anderson and Mathias Smith.
Hand In Hand International Adoptions opened an office at 210 A North Orange St., in the basement of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The local Hand In Hand office was under the direction of Vickie Truelove, administrator director.
The Albion Theater was presenting a holiday dinner show. “Death in a Magnolia Garden,” written by Albion’s own Barb Smith, was billed as a play for adults.
Omar J. and Francis E. (Young) Stangland of rural Albion were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 15, 1995. They were married by the Rev. V. E. Squibb, pastor of the Burr Oak and Wolf Lake Baptist churches.
David Foote, a freshman at IPFW, received the Tom Hoffman Mental Attitude Award in cross country at the university. David was a 1995 graduate of Central Noble High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Foote.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was the Central Noble football defensive unit. For over 2 ½ quarters, the Central Noble defensive unit shutout Jimtown, the state’s second ranked 2A team. The Cougars “D” only allowed the Jimmies 56-yards of offense in the first half, and only 176 yards total in the sectional championship game.
10 years ago, Nov. 10, 2010
Visitors traveling around Noble County during “Christmas In The Country 2010,” would be guided by stars, thanks to the efforts by a group of inmates at Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility. The idea for signs shaped like stars was conceived by Noble County Visitors Bureau executive John Bry. Tammy Luce, proprietor of Albion’s Brick Ark Inn Bed & Breakfast, came up with the initial design.
Patriotism was alive and well in Central Noble Community School Corporation’s elementary schools. Both Albion and Wolf Lake Elementary third- and fourth-grade classes presented the music program, “America of Thee We Sing.” Featured was the Star Spangled Banner, other popular patriotic songs and recitations of the Gettysburg Address and the Declaration of Independence. Also included were the songs of each of the branches of the United States military. The programs were under the direction of Mrs. Julia Price.
Nov. 11, 2010, Veteran’s Day, was the official release date of author Mike McCoy’s book, “Everytown U.S.A.” Over nine years in the making and some 100 articles, it covered stories from the American Revolution to the War in Iraq and the heroes who served this country.
Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week was Sarinna Dazey of Central Noble volleyball. Sarinna had been named to the Academics All-State Team by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, (ICGSA). Sarinna was also recognized as a Central Noble Scholar Athlete, a 4-year participant in Central Noble athletics and the dig leader for the Cougars volleyball team for the season.
