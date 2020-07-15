STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: SUMMER OLYMPICS

ACROSS

1. Stockpile

6. More of the same

9. One of Los Lobos

13. Orion’s brightest spot

14. A pop

15. Spur on

16. Another name for a jack

17. Between E and NE

18. For all to see

19. * Location of the first Summer Olympics

21. *____ test

23. Utmost degree

24. Allen Ginsberg’s poem

25. Do this for cardio

28. Chesterfield, e.g.

30. Like “Extra!” news

35. Off-ramp

37. Barbequed slab

39. Right-hand page

40. Infamous Roman tyrant

41. Pandora’s box contents

43. Socially inept one

44. Parachute material

46. And others

47. Kill a dragon

48. Prior to the present, prefix

50. Every which way

52. Swear words

53. Burst of wind

55. High affair

57. *Non-permanent addition to Olympic event roster

60. *Most decorated Olympian

63. Desire

64. Tom and Jerry, e.g.

66. Relating to hair

68. Skip the big wedding

69. Inquire

70. Key material

71. Bears’ hands

72. House vote

73. Chain of hills

DOWN

1. Biblical boat

2. Chinese dynasty (1368-1644)

3. Lab culture

4. *Number of events in a heptathlon

5. Rains and snows at the same time

6. D’Artagnan’s sword

7. *Age of the youngest Olympian ever

8. Words to live by

9. Denim innovator

10. Welcoming store sign

11. Salz____ or St. Peters____

12. Make a choice

15. Tree used to make paper

20. House duty

22. Great horned one

24. ____ for Humanity

25. *Most decorated U.S. female Olympian Thompson

26. Has daisylike flowers

27. Lena Dunham’s HBO show, 2012-17

29. *Number of countries that participated in every Summer Olympics

31. Nugent and Danson

32. Food contaminant

33. A Stradivari violin

34. *2021 Olympics location

36. Thomas the Engine’s warning

38. Wimbledon is a Grand one

42. Deadly sin

45. Nullify

49. Hard to escape routine

51. Zoo____ or bee____

54. Type of car

56. Courtroom excuse

57. Caffeine-containing nut tree

58. Swear, not curse

59. Exercise repetitions, for short

60. Annoyingly slow

61. Weary walk

62. Spilled the beans

63. Large edible mushroom

65. *Most decorated Olympic country

67. Whiskey grain

