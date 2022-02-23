ACROSS

1. Outback birds

5. Pilgrimage to Mecca

8. Well, to Sofia Loren

12. Impose a tax

13. No way!

14. Malicious burning

15. ____ over

16. Radiant light

17. Ran easily

18. *”The King of Staten Island” star Pete

20. Goyim, alt. sp.

21. Mork from Ork, e.g.

22. Common furniture wood

23. “Der Ring des Nibelungen” composer

26. Petroleum product (2 words)

30. Shakespearean fuss

31. Loan shark

34. Village People hit

35. City in France

37. Street, in Paris

38. Show in progress (2 words)

39. Tiny purse

40. Was almost out of gas, e.g. (2 words)

42. *First H in HRH

43. Type of bag

45. Unguarded

47. Brick and mortar carrier

48. Resize a dress, e.g.

50. “For ____ the Bell Tolls”

52. *Netflix royal drama (2 words)

55. Bridal veil fabric

56. One who hoes

57. Not far

59. Orderly arrangement

60. Drunkard, slangily

61. Stare

62. Country club pegs

63. Drivers’ licenses, e.g.

64. *2019 movie “Queen & ____”

DOWN

1. Not Moose or Shriner

2. Fitting reward

3. Iris holder

4. Forest spirit

5. Gingerbread sculpture

6. Kitchen garb

7. *Billie ____ King

8. *Queens neighbor

9. ESPN trophy

10. Denials

11. December 31st, e.g.

13. Lowest points

14. Plural of alga

19. Intestinal obstruction

22. Opposite of their

23. *Prince Charles’ domain

24. Temples’ innermost sanctuaries

25. Not stay in (2 words)

26. Perceive by touch

27. *The NBA’s Kansas City-____ Kings (1972-75)

28. More unfriendly

29. *Late “Live” King of CNN

32. Russia’s mountain range

33. Seek a seat

36. *The last “king” of Russia

38. Proprietor

40. *The ___ Queen, regal chess character in “Through the Looking Glass”

41. Public disapproval

44. Cozy and comfortable

46. Two of these do not make a right

48. Near the wind

49. Potato soup partner, pl.

50. “She ____ a Yellow Ribbon”

51. Add to payroll

52. Native of Thailand

53. Lash mark

54. Member of National Socialist German Workers’ Party

55. Giant pot

58. “Shiny Happy People” band

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.