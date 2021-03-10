Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
50 years ago, March 10, 1971
Jolene Ray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ray of Lignoier has been selected as representative to Girls State this summer. Ray is a junior at West Noble High School. Vicki Gerke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gerke of Ligonier as been selected as alternate to Girls State.
A Central Noble High School teacher has been appointed the field representative for the Miss Northeast Indiana Scholarship Pageant Association. Mrs. Carole Wolfe, who resides in Wolf Lake, said, “I am delighted to be associated with this dedicated group of people who are bringing outstanding scholarship opportunities to deserving girls of Noble County.”
The sheriff’s report for February 1971, included 17 accidents investigated, breaking and entering, 11; prisoners in the Noble County Jail 38; mileage for sheriff and deputies, 13,108.
Martha Circle met in Woodruff Hall. Hostess was Mrs. Rose Auld. A panel discussion was conducted by Franklin Orr, the pastor of Merriam Chapel and Arthur McDonald, pastor of the Blessed Sacrament.
Don’s IGA boasts frog legs for 88 cents per pound and bacon 49 cents per pound. A five-pound bag of flour was going for 29 cents.
45 years ago, July 7, 1976
The Noble County Commissioners had under consideration plans for spending nearly three quarters of a million on remodeling the Noble County Courthouse and the jail. Remodeling both was estimated at $374,746 plus 20% contingency costs bringing the total to about $1,000,000. M & W Inc. were the engineers.
Marine Lance Cpl. Karen J. Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Cook, Kendallville, had reported for duty at the Marine Corps Air Station, El Torro, California.
Marine PFC Harold D. Wallen, 20, of Kendallville, had been promoted to his present rank while serving with Force Troops, Okinawa, Japan.
Sharon Lo became the bride of Al R. Wolfe on May 22, 1976, in Ormas Baptist Church, Columbia City. Parents of the bride were Mr. and Mrs. Chiang-Kai Lo, Tokyo, Japan. Parents of the groom were Mr. and Mrs. Max A. Wolfe, Albion.
The YMCA’s Ladies Softball League had gotten off to a good start. Frick’s Lumber Co. led by some good defensive softball was tied for the league lead with Chain O’ Lakes Drive In. Chain O’ Lakes relied mainly on the big bats of Mary Coats and Theresa Mechling, the batting leaders of the league. King-Seely, who had only lost to Frick’s, held down third place followed by Kendallville Bank & Trust.
Agriculture Secretary Earl Butz was criticizing the food stamps plan. He said, “The Food Stamp Program absorbed $6 billion and the following year it was going to be $8 billion.” In his remarks he stated, “I’m getting tired of feeding students when parents drive around in new Buick automobiles. “I’m tired of feeding able-bodied men who voluntarily walk off the job paying them $5 an hour on strike. “I don’t think the taxpayers have any business feeding people like that. Our people are getting fed up to their necks with the abuses in this program.”
Fire destroyed the popular 30 Club Restaurant at Columbia City.
Five Noble County 4-H Junior Leaders attended the 45th Annual State Junior Leader Conference in LaFayette. Delegates included: Jill Allread, Allen Township.; Norman Lortie, York Township.; Marty Brumbaugh, Green Township.; Scott Hile, Noble Township.; and Janice Diehm, Allen Township.
Kay Truelove had been re-elected president of the Central Noble School Board. James McCoy, vice-president; Shirley Hile, secretary; Vivian Singleton, treasurer; Mildred Bordner, assistant treasurer.
Dr. and Mrs. Richard Roush were parents of a son, Eric Todd, born June 25, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. James McCoy were celebrating their wedding anniversary on July 7, 1976.
The Rev. Wildey had returned to the pastorate at the Albion Wesleyan Methodist Church.The Rev. Don McDowell had accepted an offer to serve at a church near Indianapolis.
25 years ago, March 13, 1996
Michael Lemish of Albion was one of 100 young musicians from across the Midwest who took part in Huntington College’s 17th annual band clinic. Lemish, 17, is a percussionist.
The Albion Town Council adopted an ordinance that will make it unlawful for any person to discharge a pistol, rifle, shotgun or firearm of any type within the confines of the town limits. Any person violating the provisions of the ordinance will be subject to a $50 fine.
The Central Noble Theatre Company was preparing for “Little Shop of Horrors.” The musical stars Megan Rollins, a CN junior a Audrey and Adam Dellinger as Seymour. Perhaps the biggest star of the production was the was the huge mechanical plants, Audrey II. Jim Christopher, a sophomore, spent the majority of hte play inside the giant puppet.
10 years ago, March 9, 2011
Robert Allman, owner and publisher of the Albion New Era, was honored for his 12 years of service to the Hoosier State Press Association Board of Directors. Allman served as HSPA president in 2003-2004.
Indiana’s top elections official was indicted on voter fraud and other charges for allegedly listing his ex-wife’s address as his own on voting and loan forms and ineligibly serving on a town council. A Hamilton County grand jury charged Republican Secretary of State Charlie White with seven felony counts.
The Central Noble Cougars fell to Prairie Heights in sectional semifinal action, 62-38. Nick McCoy led the Cougars with 16 points. Alex Vice added 10.
