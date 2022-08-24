40 years ago, Aug. 25, 1982
Blanche Starkey, 102, presented the Roy Starkey Award to Tom Goss as part of Wolf Lake Onion Days festivities.
Ground was broken for the new church building for Berean Baptist Church in Albon. Building committee members included Mildred Boyd, Sandra Huntsman, Larry Boys, Jim Young, John McClanahan and Dick Irelan.
The Noble County Commissioners tabled a request from the treasurer and clerk’s offices for window air conditioners. The commissioners were considering installing central air conditioning for the entire courthouse. The commissioners did not authorize a study at that time, citing the cost of the study.
Melissa Ott won the 5-6-year-old category at the Noble County Fair’s frog jumping competition.
Dr. and Mrs. David Van Meter held an open house for new Albion physician Dr. Terry Gaff. More than 100 people attended the open house.
Betty Bremer won the 2-year-old mare halter class at the Noble County 4-H Horse Show.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Leatherman of Central Noble Motors, inspected the all new 1983 Renault Alliance at the American Motors Corp., Proving Ground in Burlington, Wisconsin.
25 years ago, Aug. 20, 1997
The Center Stage Auditorium fundraising committee got a big boost when Flex Fab Manager Bob Lancaster presented a $5,000 check to organizers on behalf of the company and its employees. On hand to accept the check were auditorium fundraising committee representives Alan Osterland, Cathy Knopp, Mike Lemmon, Sue Simon and Karen Lemmon.
The Albion Fire Department had started moving in to its new building. Roger McNair, a Noble Township Fire Department training officer, had already conducted a basic training class for rookie firefighters.
Todd Herendeen recently competed in the 11th annual Image of Elvis Competition in Memphis, Tennessee. Herendeen placed fourth among 145 participants.
Miss Noble County Fair Jennifer Gross of Green Township was among the 16 finalists in the 1997 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.
Egolf IGA was offering Eckrich franks for 99 cents a pound. Butterball bacon was going for 99 cents for a 6-ounce package. Smoked sausage was priced at $1.99 per pound. Butterball bologna was going for $1.29 per pound. a four-roll pack of Ultra Charmin bath tissue was selling for 93 cents.
The Central Noble football team was featuring junior Matt Spencer at quarterback. His top receiver was figuring to be senior Jim Christopher. Josh Hovarter was the No. 1 running back. Senior Todd Knafel, an all NECC pick the year before at linebacker, played fullback and figured to key the Cougar defense in 1997.
Central Noble’s freshmen cheerleaders were Jill Gallmeyer, Mary Neyhart, Angela Anderson, Darcy Reeve and Sarah McWhorter.
The Central Noble tennis team consisted of Jeremy Truelove, Dustin Kerlin, Cary Ragan, Justin Brown, Nick Growcok, Aaron Schoon, Aaron Edwards, Jared Lane and coach Joe Sheffer.
For the 1997 Wolf Lake Onion Days, Don and Phyllis Chyapman were named grand marshals, Kari Craig was crowned Miss Onion Days, Michael Jager was kiddie king and ALyes Fry was kiddie queen.
The overall winner of the Onion Days 5K was Brian Shepherd. Hal Pearson was the master’s winner.
Tyson and Troy Parker of Albion each showed a grand champion swine barrow during the 1997 Indiana State Fair.
10 years ago, Aug. 22, 2012
Seven positions were filled at the Central Noble School Corp. as the new year began: Clayton Preston as middle school math teacher; Randy Handshoe as middle school social studies teacher; Jordan Pearson as a Title 1 instructional assistant; Lorree Sprague for middle school yearbook; Amanda Shepherd for senior class sponsor and Kelly Behm for the Central Noble High School guidance secretary.
The Noble County Commissioners were making plans to attend a seminar, sponsored by DLZ, to learn how to best complete a comprehensive inventory regarding compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mandated by the Indiana Department of Transportation, the inventory was to include all doorways, sidewalks and water fountain heights. Failure to complete the inventory could make the county ineligible for all federal monies and programs.
The blood drive goal at Asbury United Methodist Church was met as 41 people donated. Those donating blood were John Wakeman, Leah Fisher, Tara Roberts, Chris Magnuson, Marlene Doutt, J.D. Moorhouse, Mary Smith, Robert Haywood, Roger Clouse, Holly Hovarter, Jordan Gorsuch, Vincent Yurt, Steve Likes, Carla Fiandt, Rick Roberson, Carolyn Morr, Paul Smith, Jerry Jones, Wendy Combs and Russell Baker. Also donating were Tom Clouse, Lorre Schrock, Harriet Masterson, Janet Castor, Jami Gamble, Kevin McGee, Katy Strange, Jeff Kurtz, Michele Hague, Amanda Prince, Ronda Huff, Jeff Huff, Val Black, Amanda Crawford, Austin Magnuson, Kevin Jones, Phil Stureman, Stan Tipton, Victoria Leedy, Jody Gaff and Greg Leedy.
Francheon Resler of rural Albion was the first place winner in the Heirloom Recipe Contest at the Indiana State Fair.
Members of the 2012 Central Noble cross country team were Ryan Smith, Elizabeth Stayner, Christina Le, Annetta Stangland, Emily Weber, Jacob Luneke, Jesse Campbell, Tristen Henning and Zach Rice. Coaches were Andy Hopkins, Scott Rees and Jack McCray.
