I was sitting at my desk one rainy morning a few days ago, looking at the bird feeder outside the window behind the desk, trying not to think of the dreary weather.
Birds were a great distraction. Among the birds on the feeder was a purple finch.
As I looked at it, I thought, that bird is not purple, it’s more red than purple. Looking in Roger Tory Peterson’s “A Field Guide to the Birds,” I read that a male purple finch is dull rose-red on the head and rump, “as if it had been dipped in raspberry juice,” a female and young purple finches are “heavily striped brown.”
I thought of a golden eagle. It’s brown, not gold, and a yellow rail is also brown. A golden eagle does have goldish-brown on the top and back of its head. A golden plover has speckles of gold on a black back but a yellow rail has no yellow anywhere. It’s brown, heavily striped, with a white throat and a patch of white in each wing.
A downy woodpecker flew down and landed on a suet feeder near the platform feeder with the purple finch and I thought of the downy’s larger look-alike cousin, the hairy woodpecker. A hairy woodpecker has no hair. It’s feathered, just like other birds.
I thought of more birds that are misnamed like the hairy woodpecker, misnamed for other characteristics. A bald eagle has a white head but it’s not bald. Horned owls, horned larks and horned grebes do not have horns. Great horned owls have a tuft of feathers on either side of the head that stick up and look like horns. Long-eared and short-eared owls and horned larks also have tufts of feathers like horns, smaller than those of the great horned.
Horned larks have tiny feather tufts that look like little horns and horned grebes have a patch of yellow feathers on either side of the head that look more like large ears than horns to me.
I thought of other birds that have names that seem wrong.
A red-winged blackbird, male, has a patch of red on the shoulder of each wing but its wings are black. A canvasback duck has feathers on its back, not canvas. Golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglets, yellow-crowned and black-crowned night herons, don’t even have feathers sticking up like horns. The kinglets have patches of colored feathers on the top of their head, the night herons have the top of their head the color indicated by their name, yellow and black.
Leafing through my Peterson bird guide I noticed razorbill or razor-billed auk. No bird has a razor for a bill. A razorbill has a big bill, a sharp edged bill, with which it catches fish. It’s a bird of the ocean. It comes to land only to nest and raise its young. It spends the winter off the coast, at sea.
It’s a bird I’ve never seen. At least I’ve never identified one. I may have seen one, or more, when I was in the Navy on a ship steaming off the East Coast.
Boobies are other birds of the ocean. Peterson listed three species in his “Eastern Field Guide.” Like a razorbill, I’ve never identified one of the boobies Peterson listed. I’ve seen birds called boobies, again while I was in the Navy. I saw them on Midway Island, thousands of them, when we landed at Midway during their nesting season. They weren’t really boobies but we called them boobies, not because they resembled the boobies Peterson lists, but because they look so awkward when they put down on land. Their feet touch and they flop, often doing complete somersaults. Those boobies of Midway Island are actually albatrosses.
Time passed, the rain stopped and with a Peterson Field Guide and thoughts of birds, from purple finches to boobies, I weathered a gloomy morning.
