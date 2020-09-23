ALBION — Back to its roots.
Noble House Ministries Inc. started as a homeless shelter for women in need.
It has gone back to that original mission.
The shelter sold its homeless shelter for men to the substance abuse recovery organization Serenity House in late 2019 for $100.
“We had just gotten to a place where we felt we had to get back to our roots,” Noble House Executive Director Felicia Patrick said.
In the last three weeks, the Albion-based shelter has gotten new siding and windows.
“It’s a new beginning for us,” Patrick said. “It’s a way for us to say we’re here, we’re here to help. It’s a brand new beginning.”
The shelter current has nine women it is assisting. One of the women has a child.
The facility has a total of 22 beds, with an additional six beds available for emergency use only.
With summer over and chilly fall temperatures in the air, Patrick expects to be near capacity soon.
“The calls are just rolling in as it starts to get colder,” Patrick said. “We’re going to fill up pretty fast.”
Noble House doesn’t just provide a roof over the head of homeless women and their children. It offers addiction help and teaches life skills to help the women gain their confidence to eventually go back into the outside world.
“We want them to leave having gained more life skills than they’ve had,” Patrick said.
Patrick became executive director at Noble House in October 2019.
Relatively new to the position, Patrick is no stranger to the miracles possible at Noble House.
She came to Noble House as a woman in need in September 2012. She got clean and was impressive enough to be named a member of the Noble House Board of Directors in 2015.
While on the board, she served as secretary, treasurer and spent four years as president.
In September 2019, she became the interim executive director, and was elevated to the post full-time by the board in October.
Patrick said the move from the board to the executive director’s position has been an eye-opener.
“It’s a big difference,” she said. “It has been a growing experience.”
Patrick said she has learned along the way that what worked for her in recovery doesn’t always work for everyone else.
While in recovery at the house, Patrick threw herself into work around the facility, for example.
“I felt it was good for me to be productive,” she said.
But others don’t take so quickly to volunteering as she did.
“We don’t want them to feel they’re just here working for us,” she said.
What her past experience does buy her is credibility with the house residents.
Patrick leads twice a week strength training classes with the house residents. Several have gone on runs with her, too.
“It’s personal for her,” said Anissa Mueller, president of the organization’s board. “This is the place that changed her.”
Patrick’s personal experience with addiction and homelessness gives her a unique perspective.
“We see their struggles,” Patrick said. “We don’t always understand the struggle, but we’re here to help them overcome them.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on everyone, but perhaps none more so than the addict. Idle time is the addict’s enemy, and being forced to stay in virtual isolation wasn’t easy.
“In the beginning, it was definitely a struggle with the residents we had,” Patrick said. “We talked about it a lot. We were here for them. We’re in the same situation when we went home.”
The virus also meant donations took a hit, and Noble House Ministries is currently looking for items such as:
• hourly calendars to help clients with time management skills;
• liquid body wash, and
• a blender.
Along with the new look, Patrick has a familiar message she wants to get out into the public.
“I would like for the community to know Noble House is here, and we’re doing good work,” Patrick said. “We like to give back where we can.”
