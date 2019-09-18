ALBION — Fly fishing flies can sink to a depth of 12 feet.
More than 100 people toured the new Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center Sunday during an open house, exploring the offerings the center would one day like to provide.
Organizers Bill and Marilyn Emmert weren’t sure what to expect from the open house. They anticipated anywhere from 20 to 100 people to check out the offerings. Well over 100 people attended.
“We were very pleased,” Marilyn said. “So many of them stayed and socialized — that’s what it’s all about.”
“It exceeded my expectations,” said Kevin Dreibelbis, who sits on the organizing committee. “The interest is really getting big. We’ve had a very good response. Everyone is in awe of the view.”
An anonymous donor offered the group six acres west of town at the site of the former Augusta Hills Golf Course. The gift would include the former clubhouse and a barn structure that had housed horses. The group closed on the property June 6.
Instead of looking at opening the community center in 2020 or 2021, programs could be offered in the clubhouse area as soon as later this summer. A gymnasium with basketball and pickleball courts as well as a raised walking track could be open in early 2020.
Marilyn said the center is still nailing down an official opening date. Anyone interested in volunteering or offering suggestions for programs they would like to see held at the center can call her at 248-1312.
The group plans to offer activities for all age groups at its facility, including exercise classes for mothers of children as young as 6-weeks-old, yoga, knitting classes, sewing and opportunities for card players to gather and socialize.
The former stable building eventually will be turned into area where people of all ages can learn woodworking skills and how to work on small engines.
The goal is to improve the quality of life for citizens of not only Albion, but the surrounding area as well, a place where all ages can go to learn, socialize and recreate.
The Albion Recreation Center Committee, which has received its non-profit 501©3 status through the state, consists of President Kevin Dreibelbis, Vice President Dr. Jay Hayes, Treasurer Bev Fitzpatrick, Secretary Cody Kirkpatrick, board members Bill and Marilyn Emmert, volunteers Steve Kirkpatrick, Stan Jacob and Stan Tipton, corporate counsel Mike Yoder, accounting consultant Brock Pulver and fundraising consultant Kristen Johnson.
Sunday’s open house offered a taste of what some of that programming could look like — literally.
Cookies were baked in the main building’s kitchen. Steve Kirkpatrick used the tools available in the former stables to construct a fenced-in gardening area for the Arc Noble County Foundations and a makeshift pickleball court was set up for demonstrations of the fun game.
Jack Owen showed off his fly tying skills in a stall of the stable. He explained his work to the groups of people who came by his location to watch.
“With the type of fies I’m using, I can fish 12-feet deep,” Owen said.
Judy Shrock, Rita Hoover, Jan Norris and Candy Myers, part of a 12-member group that plays euchre monthly, played at a table in the spacious main building which has been remodeled.
“I think it’s a great asset,” Myers said. “I had no idea it was this extremely remodeled.”
“I think it will be a good deal,” Owen said of the community center. “It’s going to give older people a place to go and socialize. It’s not just for the elderly. I think it will grow into something really good. It’s good for the community.”
A number of young people were on hand Sunday.
Marilyn said having people demonstrating their skills was a huge asset to the open house.
“We wanted to give samples of what people could see there,” she said. “Those people were very beneficial.”
