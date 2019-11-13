Women’s Basketball
CN grad Freeman starts for Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — Sydney Freeman, a 2018 graduate of Central Noble High School, started her first collegiate basketball game for Ball State on Saturday.
Freeman had seven points, five rebounds and four assists but the Cardinals lost to IUPUI, 65-48.
Freeman played more than 26 minutes, converting on three of nine field goal attempts, including one-of-three from beyond the arc.
Her four assists were a team-high. Her five rebounds tied for team-high honors with Oshlynn Brown.
Girls Basketball
Cougars drop opener
FORT WAYNE — The Central Noble girls basketball team fell to a strong Bishop Luers team in its season opener on Saturday, 51-18.
Junior Bridgette Gray led the Cougars with five points. No further information was available as of Tuesday’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.