44 years ago, March 24, 1976
The Noble County Republican Chairman, Eugene Parker, passed away after a four-week illness. As Noble County Republican chairman, Parker led the party to many victories and also cemented the party into a united force for good government.
East Noble High School Theater was celebrating its 10th anniversary and the bicentennial with their production of the Broadway musical, George M. Cohan. Under the direction of Craig Munk and musical direction of Nancy Mustard, a cast of 70 singers and dancers would bring to life the story and music of George M. Cohan.
Navy Seaman Recruit David P. Gawthrop, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger F. Gawthrop of Albion, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Navy Fire Control Technician Third Class Randolph L. Gorsuch, 19, Kimmell, graduated from Basic Fire Control Technician School at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Gloria Marie Prentice was united in marriage to Robert Kirk Magnuson on Feb. 14, 1976. Pastor Dean Bearman officiated at the double ring ceremony. Gloria was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace E. Prentice, Kendallville. Kirk was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Magnuson, Albion.
A 1948 Plymouth 2H ID # 11937622 was going to be sold on March 27, 1976, at the residence of Charles Pressler, Albion for $250.
25 years ago, Nov. 15, 1995
Milo Troyer was honored for his 21 years of service to the Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Inc.
A letter received on Nov. 7, 1995, confirmed what Noble County Board of Commissioner president Joy LeCount was told by phone on Nov. 6, 1995, that the application for a Community Focus Fund for a senior center did not receive funding in the second round of awards for 1995.
Attorney Steve Clouse was inducted into membership of the Albion Rotary Club. Clouse was associated with the law firm Heckner and Kirsch, with offices in Ligonier and Albion.
Kenneth and Lois Martin, Kendallville, announced the engagement of their daughter, Tara Sue, to Gabriel L. Norris, of Albion. The couple would be married Nov. 25, 1995, in the Church of Christ, Kendallville.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jessie Egolf. A Central Noble girls basketball player, Egolf scored 17 points, including 7-of-9 free throws, grabbed five rebounds, made two assists and one steal in the Cougars’ opener.
The top FFA Dairy Cattle evaluation team in Indiana was from Central Noble High School. Team members were Andy Price, Jay Lortie, Lukus Hively and Les Hively.
10 years ago, Nov. 17, 2010
Noble County Sheriff Gary Leatherman officially announced his candidacy to succeed Marlin Stuzman as the state senator from Indiana’s 13th Senate District.
A Ligonier man who opened fire on police was shot dead after a three hour standoff. John Weldy Jr., 73, was shot by Special Operations Group members after pointing a long gun at officers.
Carrying on a tradition of several years, students involved in PRIDE at Central Noble Middle School were collecting items to fill shoe boxes which would be sent to needy children around the world.
The Central Noble girls varsity basketball team would be sporting a new look for the 2010-2011 season. The graduations of five seniors from the previous year gave first year Cougar head coach Creighton Burns the opportunity to assemble some new talent. Gone from the past season’s team were Tori Brown, Katie Palan, Sierra Rice, Amy Van Gessel and Bethany Wood. Members of the 2010-2011 Central Noble varsity girls basketball team were: Manager Alice Merriman, Kennedy Forker, Heather Combs, Mary Ellen Potts, Manager Kaylee Stocksdale, Manager Morgan Dazey, Sarinna Dazey, Cassi Cochard. Courtney Steele, Emily Gunder, Renee Zeigler, Samantha Bortner, Julie Forker, Rachel Van Gessel and Darby Roe.
