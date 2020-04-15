ALBION — These are the days of staying at home and avoiding large groups — all because of the COVID-19.
But what if your business relies on people leaving their home to gather for a week of fun and education?
Well, in that case, a miracle is in order. And for many small businesses in the Albion area, that miracle has come in the form of Carla Fiandt and her team at Community State Bank.
It is early in its season, but Camp Lutherhaven, which annually hosts hundreds upon hundreds of youth of all ages for a week at a time, finds itself already in the hole due to cancellations to the tune of $30,000, according to one of the camp directors, Brenda Jank.
The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to anyone, but it has been brutal to the camp run by Tim and Brenda Jank.
“It is affecting Camp Lutherhaven in a way that is mind-boggling,” Brenda said. “Income has completely come to a standstill.”
People are canceling reservations for three reasons, she said. For one, some spring events were called off due to the government’s stay-at-home order. Parents are also concerned about their children perhaps picking something up once large gatherings are allowed again, and some parents have been laid off by the virus and may be unable to afford camp this year.
Brenda said the camp needs to come up with $350,000 to keep going.
Enter the federal government’s stimulus package.
Brenda and Tim have spent a furious last week or so trying to apply for a loan through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program, which would provide salaries for 2 1/2 months for the camp’s four full-time employees and eight part-time workers.
Tim is applying for a separate grant through the package to help pay other expenses, which requires a completely different loan application.
Brenda has applied for a Payroll Protection Program loan for her “Run Hard. Rest Well” retreat program, creating a third loan application which needed to be completed.
A retreat scheduled for January in Kansas has already canceled.
“This is turning our world upside down,” Jank said.
With such a new program, the exact requirements of the loan program were in flux, even after the application process opened.
“We were gearing up, getting paperwork around,” Brenda said. “And the next day, everything would change.”
Through it all, the Janks’ efforts to maneuver through the mountains of red tape have been assisted by Fiandt and her team at the Community State Bank.
“They were so incredible all last week and weekend,” Brenda said. “We are just amazed by what we’re calling front line heroes. Carola and her team definitely rose up for Noble County.”
Fiandt declined to be interviewed for this article, and through an intermediary, the bank’s executive said Community State Bank was simply helping people through the loans to assist the community it serves, not to garner media attention.
Brenda said she won’t know for sure when word will come down about the applications.
“We’re waiting for confirmation,” Brenda said. “It is not guaranteed. I don’t know when we’ll hear.”
Brenda has reduced the price of her “Run Hard. Rest Well” video series which is available for companies and small grounds as well as individuals.
The goal is to get more people to “rest well, run hard when life turns upside down,” she said. “It’s an exciting time to say, ‘How can I help?’”
Two other area nonprofits, the Dekko Foundation and the Noble County Community Foundation, have not filed for grants through the government program, according to their respective executive directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.