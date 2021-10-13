ALBION — Noble REMC is celebrating 85 years of powering the community today as it continues to bring utility service to rural areas of Noble County.
Electricity is a given to modern society, but 85 years ago it was a technology concentrated primarily to populated areas.
Noble REMC is taking the opportunity to show our appreciation for our members and community who built and supported the co-op for more than eight decades.
Rural residents took the power into their own hands when larger utilities wouldn’t provide them electricity and built their own system. They found the tools to set poles, string lines and get power to farms and homes in the most rural areas of Noble County after establishing Noble County REMC in 1936.
“The co-op has learned a lot from how we were founded and how we’ve served our members through the decades,” said Noble REMC CEO and President Ron Raypole. “It’s prepared us to continue to innovate as we move into the future with new technology and changing needs.”
Noble REMC members — or rather, their relatives and neighbors of the past – invested in and created Noble County REMC more than eight decades ago after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act in May 1936 to provide loans for those wanting to provide electricity to rural America while also offering unemployed residents a new trade.
The REMC’s first loan was a 20-year mortgage for $75,000, which was used to construct the first 65.7 miles of line to serve 255 members. Within six months, the co-op was ready to continue expanding and applied for an additional loan of $150,000 to build another 150 miles of line.
While Noble County now boasts more than 47,000 residents, the population in the ‘30s was less than half that, with about 22,500 people living here and rural areas being much more rural than they are even now.
Since its founding, the co-op has grown beyond county lines, now serving areas of eight counties, nearly 10,000 members and more than 1,250 miles of energized lines. The utility went from “Noble County REMC” to “Noble REMC” to better represent the totality of members it serves.
The co-op is run locally by members elected to the board of directors, as well as a team of employees, who live and work in the same community. That means its leadership and employees are constantly listening to members’ priorities and needs and working to provide what they need, when they need it.
As Noble County has grown and changed and technology has evolved, Noble REMC has been evolving alongside it in efforts to serve members including new areas such as renewable energy and broadband.
Noble REMC has launched an electric vehicle pilot program, Charge Ahead, which allows those with EVs to benefit from a time-of-use rate to incentivize off-peak charging.
The co-op is also continuing to investigate and assist in the pursuit of better high-speed internet options for its most rural members, who currently have a lack of options for providers and speeds.
And Noble REMC has been diversifying its portfolio with more renewable energy. Power supplier Wabash Valley Power Alliance has increased its investment in solar, wind and other alternative energy options each year to provide a greener footprint than the year before.
“No one knows what the future may hold when it comes to technology and its reliance on electricity, but Noble REMC will be here, innovating to provide you the highest quality of life possible – just as we have for 85 years,” said Raypole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.