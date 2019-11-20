ALBION — With Councilman John Morr calling them the town’s most valuable assets, the Albion Town Council approved healthy pay increases Nov. 12 for town employees in a first reading of the town’s salary ordinance.
A second reading of the ordinance is required for passage and could come at the council’s regularly scheduled meeting Nov. 26.
The base wage for Albion’s 18 full-time employees was a combined $783,000 in 2019. The 2020 annual estimate will raise that figure 6.1% to $831,210.49.
“We’d like to pay our employees more,” Morr said.
The Albion Town Marshal’s Office saw the largest increases, with its three Class 1 deputy marshals each projected to receive a raise of $4,056 in 2020, an increase of 9.9%, moving from 2019’s annual base wage of $41,038.40 to $45,094.40.
“It was an attempt to retain officers,” Town Manager Stefen Wynn said.
The increase of the remaining deputy marshals ranged from 7.5% to 8.4%, with Town Marshal Scott Cole receiving the lowest percentage increase at 4.9%.
The remainder of the town’s salaried employees — which includes all department heads — received wage hikes of $2,496 each, according to the proposed ordinance, an increase ranging from 4.5% to 5.1%.
The town’s non-police hourly employees each received a raise of $1,976, an increase ranging from 4.3% to 6.7%.
The proposed ordinance also includes an additional employee the town is expected to hire in 2020.
A multi-departmental general laborer position is being created, with a current employee the street department has been sharing moving into that position. The town will then hire an additional general laborer for the street department.
The shared employee position will continue to do some work with the street department such as leaf pickup, but will also be available for meter reading, custodial and other duties.
Department superintendents all were in favor of the move.
“All of our department heads were on board,” Wynn said.
With the street department being the beneficiary of a new employee, the town council said it wants to see more from that department in 2020.
“Our expectations of the street department are going to be high,” Morr said.
Also at the meeting of Nov. 12:
• The town approved Cole’s request to purchase a 2020 Dodge Durango, which is rated as a police pursuit vehicle, from Fletcher Chrysler in Franklin. Fletcher submitted the lowest responsible bid for the vehicle at $30,965.
When it arrives, the Durango will replace the town marshal’s office’s last Crown Victoria, and was budgeted for as part of Cole’s regular fleet replacement program.
• The town approved a resolution creating a Complete Count Census Committee.
Wynn stressed the importance of every citizen in the town being accurately counted as Albion’s population is directly tied into several government tax distributions.
The committee will consist of Councilman Don Shultz, Councilwoman Vicki Jellison, the town manager — Wynn is resigning to take a position in Florida before the end of the year — and other community leaders.
Susanne Hogan, a partnership specialist with the United State Census Bureau, was on hand for the meeting, and she said the Census Bureau will be looking for part-time employees, and is hoping to hire people from the Albion area to do the work in town.
“It is better to have your neighbors working in your neighborhoods,” compared to a stranger, she said.
The general population count is expected to begin March 10, 2020, Hogan said, with the census counting people in nursing homes and in jails earlier.
• Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers reported that the town would begin putting up decorations on Dec. 1. Myers also reported that due to a fluke in that year’s calendar, the Fourth of July fireworks display put on by the town would be held July 2.
