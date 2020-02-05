ALBION — The Albion Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary held its annual appreciation dinner and awards ceremony Jan. 25 at the Albion American Legion hall.
Connor Marks received a fire department jacket for his first year of service.
These firefighters were recognized with plaques for milestone years of volunteer service: Chris Cavanaugh, 10 years; Rick Aldrich, 25 years; and Brad Jacob, 25 years. Tom Lock received a large plaque with an ax mounted to it for his 40 years of service.
Firefighters who recently retired are David Fiandt, 19 years of service; Steve Bushong, 28 years of service; and Tim Lock, 37 years of service
The department took time to thank some community businesses who continually support the department, Jack Owen Excavating, Duane Leatherman, Avilla Motor Works and Harper Funeral Home.
