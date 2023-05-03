Cougars third at track invite
ALBION — The Central Noble boys track team placed third at its own invitational on Friday.
Churubusco won the invite with 171 team points. Westview was second with 126, followed by the host Cougars (123.5), West Noble (120.5) and Prairie Heights (52).
For Central Noble, Devin Hiestand won the 100-meter dash in 11.26, Redick Zolman captured the long jump with a leap of 20 feet 1/2 inch, and the relay team of Lamont Richardson, Zolman, Cameron Elias and Hiestand won the 400-meter relay in 46.03.
Elias was second in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash.
Hiestand placed third in the 200.
Zolman was third in the 400-meter dash.
On April 25, Lakeland defeated the Cougars, 94-38.
Taking home first-place finishes were Hiestand in the 100, Elias in the 200 and Malachi Malcolm in the 3,200.
Baseball team falls to Lakers
ALBION — Central Noble’s baseball team was eliminated from the NECC tournament on April 25 by Lakeland, 6-2.
Carter Wilkinson, Landryn Champion and Dylan Carnahan all pitched for the Cougars. Tyler Shisler, Trey Shisler and Kaiden Burkhart all had hits for Central Noble (6-5).
Softball team eliminated by Lakers
ALBION — Central Noble’s softball team was ousted from the NECC tournament on April 25 by Lakeland, 7-1.
The Cougars had seven hits and committed one error in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.