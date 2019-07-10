Genealogical society schedules meeting
ALBION — Getting into genealogy means being a researcher. There is also some detective work involved.
The July 15 meeting of the Noble County Genealogical Society will be held in the Cole Room on the lower level of the Noble County Public Library in Albion at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Dr. Curtis Sylvester.
Sylvester is active with genealogical research. He has written and published many genealogical books. His topic will be: Being A Genealogical Detective.
This presentation shows how using detective skills is an important part of learning more about one’s ancestors. Learn how to read family records, birth certificates, marriage certificates, death certificates, deeds, wills, census reports and other documents to spot clues that will assist in further research.
Learn how to create a timeline for organizing facts. Learn how to use Google and other search engines to survey information provided by churches, genealogical societies, governmental agencies and other sources to provide more information on one’s ancestors.
This meeting is open to the public.
Library offers kindergarten prep program
KENDALLVILLE — Have a child entering kindergarten this fall? The Kendallville Public Library is offering a Kindergarten Prep program to give them a jump start.
During this daily, one-week event from Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, up to 25 kids will get to experience a bit what it’s like to go to school. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Kendallville Public Library. They’ll experience fun and engaging lessons, have lunch and more.
This special event is free, but registration is required since space is limited. Sign up at the library by calling 343-2010 or register online at www.kendallvillelibrary. Be sure to note if your child has any food allergies. They will be eating the free lunch provided daily at the library by St. John Lutheran School.
