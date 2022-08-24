THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL ACROSS
1. *Beginning of a computer class?
6. Mandela’s org.
9. Horned birds
13. Silly and insignificant
14. U.S. counterpart to British M15
15. Inuit skin boat
16. Long oar
17. Acronym, abbr.
18. Movie “____ Day Care”
19. *End of a pencil, sometimes
21. *”Back to School” star
23. Asian restaurant frying pan
24. Anne ____ of gothic fiction fame
25. ____ Beesly of “The Office”
28. Cote d’Azur city
30. Opposite of comic
35. Major mountain chain in Russia
37. It launched Columbus, acr.
39. Walk through slush
40. Lindsey Vonn’s prop
41. *Geography class prop
43. Bear in the sky
44. Idealized imaged of someone
46. Reflect deeply
47. Stake driver
48. Dismiss (2 words)
50. Not want
52. Albanian money
53. *Cafeteria ware
55. Rare find
57. *Paper holder
60. *Fictional high school in “Grease”
63. Pope’s court
64. Barley brew
66. Run-of-the-mill
68. Boat contents
69. Little bit
70. Tale, in France
71. Small island
72. I, to Claudius
73. Terminated
DOWN
1. Fleur-de-____
2. Sometimes it’s enough
3. Wild ox of India
4. On spouse’s side
5. Infamous Baby Face
6. A long way off
7. Network at 30 Rock
8. Wispy clouds
9. Yemen’s neighbor
10. ____ receiver
11. The Tramp’s spaghetti-slurping companion
12. Limit, to some
15. Bovine milk dispensers
20. Increasing
22. Month X
24. Reverberate
25. *Student
26. Scent, usually pleasant
27. Malaysia native
29. “Keep ____ and Carry On”
31. *One at high school reunion
32. Small Asian ungulate
33. September edition, e.g.
34. *Dry-erase marker predecessor
36. Toy construction set
38. Having the know-how
42. Lament for the dead
45. When one is not oneself (2 words)
49. Joker to Batman, e.g.
51. *Do this in Math class
54. *Do this in Speech class
56. Subatomic particle
57. Sable and beaver, e.g.
58. *Type of exam
59. Like SNL
60. *Grader’s suggestion
61. City in Sweden
62. “A day ____ and a dollar short”
63. Some special effects, acr.
65. Fall behind
67. Type of Christmas lights
