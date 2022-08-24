THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL ACROSS

1. *Beginning of a computer class?

6. Mandela’s org.

9. Horned birds

13. Silly and insignificant

14. U.S. counterpart to British M15

15. Inuit skin boat

16. Long oar

17. Acronym, abbr.

18. Movie “____ Day Care”

19. *End of a pencil, sometimes

21. *”Back to School” star

23. Asian restaurant frying pan

24. Anne ____ of gothic fiction fame

25. ____ Beesly of “The Office”

28. Cote d’Azur city

30. Opposite of comic

35. Major mountain chain in Russia

37. It launched Columbus, acr.

39. Walk through slush

40. Lindsey Vonn’s prop

41. *Geography class prop

43. Bear in the sky

44. Idealized imaged of someone

46. Reflect deeply

47. Stake driver

48. Dismiss (2 words)

50. Not want

52. Albanian money

53. *Cafeteria ware

55. Rare find

57. *Paper holder

60. *Fictional high school in “Grease”

63. Pope’s court

64. Barley brew

66. Run-of-the-mill

68. Boat contents

69. Little bit

70. Tale, in France

71. Small island

72. I, to Claudius

73. Terminated

DOWN

1. Fleur-de-____

2. Sometimes it’s enough

3. Wild ox of India

4. On spouse’s side

5. Infamous Baby Face

6. A long way off

7. Network at 30 Rock

8. Wispy clouds

9. Yemen’s neighbor

10. ____ receiver

11. The Tramp’s spaghetti-slurping companion

12. Limit, to some

15. Bovine milk dispensers

20. Increasing

22. Month X

24. Reverberate

25. *Student

26. Scent, usually pleasant

27. Malaysia native

29. “Keep ____ and Carry On”

31. *One at high school reunion

32. Small Asian ungulate

33. September edition, e.g.

34. *Dry-erase marker predecessor

36. Toy construction set

38. Having the know-how

42. Lament for the dead

45. When one is not oneself (2 words)

49. Joker to Batman, e.g.

51. *Do this in Math class

54. *Do this in Speech class

56. Subatomic particle

57. Sable and beaver, e.g.

58. *Type of exam

59. Like SNL

60. *Grader’s suggestion

61. City in Sweden

62. “A day ____ and a dollar short”

63. Some special effects, acr.

65. Fall behind

67. Type of Christmas lights

