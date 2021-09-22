Seventh Grade Volleyball Cougars fall to Indian Springs
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh-grade volleyball team was swept by Indian Springs on Sept. 13, 25-18, 25-22.
Kaydintz Bales had three aces. Audrey Price and Milee Jones each added one ace. Mayah Rohr added three hits.
On Sept. 14, Westview defeated Central Noble, 25-17, 25-15.
Bales had three aces and five assists. Price had four digs and an assist.
On Sept. 20, West Noble Middle School defeated the Cougars, 25-14, 25-14.
Sydney Wilkinson led the team in serving with five aces. Bales added 14 assist. Maggie Tracy had three hits.
Eighth Grade Volleyball CN tops West Noble
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 25-10, 25-17 victory over West Noble on Sept. 20.
Jalayna Winebrenner and Grace Swank each had four aces. Swank added six kills and two solo blocks.
Coed Middle School Soccer Westview blanks the Cougars
EMMA — Westview defeated Central Noble in coed middle school soccer on Sept. 16, 10-0.
