Middle School Soccer
Cougars go 1-3 at Westview invite
EMMA — The Central Noble Middle School co-ed soccer team finished 1-3 at Saturday’s Westview Invitational.
Central Noble started the chilly, wet morning facing Westview’s middle school soccer team. CN held Westview scoreless until the last minute of play, before losing the opening match, 1-0. Next, the Cougars lost to Lakewood Park Christian, 6-0. After a bye-round, the Cougars resumed play a bit flat-footed against West Noble, allowing the Chargers to take a 4-0 lead before rallying. Tyler Steele scored two quick goals (one unassisted, the other assisted by Cole Pulver) as the CN comeback came up a bit short with a 4-2 loss.
Central Noble played Prairie Heights in the final round of play. Tyler Steele scored the only goal of the game as CN won 1-0.
On Thursday, the Cougars tied Lakeland, 2-2.
Lakeland scored first about 15 minutes into the first half, but the Cougars answered within a minute as Steele received a throw in, made his way to the top of the box, and fired the ball into the net. The battle continued fairly evenly into the second half when Lakeland scored again with 10 minutes left in the game. Never giving up, the Cougars continued their attacks and with 40 seconds left in the game, Josh Marker was taken down inside the goal box. CN was awarded a penalty kick. Drake Cavenaugh stepped up and knocked in the goal to end the game in a 2-2 tie.
Co-ed Cross Country
Spohr, Hopf earn all-conference honors
Alyssa Spohr led the girls team with a seventh-place all-conference finish at the NECC Middle School Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Adelaide Hopf was also all-conference, placing 16th. Kyanne Bailey just missed an all-conference placing in 27th place. Taylor Custer came in at 48th place, Kyla Sickafoose in 49th, and Lydia Skinner in 59th. For the boys team Cole Lake just missed an all-conference placing in 29th place, as did Keegan Knight coming in 31st. Simeon Gard rounded out the team in 58th.
On Sept. 24, Central Noble tied Lakeland, 1-1.
The Lakeland girls and the Central Noble boys did not have enough team members to field a team score, but everyone put forth a solid effort. Spohr won the girls race and Hopf placed second. Also placing for the girls were Bailey in third, Sickafoose in fifth, Custer in seventh and Skinner in eighth. Cole Lake led the boys with a second-place finish, with Knight in third and Gard in sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.