CHURUBUSCO — Life can change in an instant. Sara Ward understands this deeply. In less than 48 hours, her world wa turned upside down by two devastating tragedies.
Ward will be speaking at Sugar Grove Church of God at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 to speak from a wealth of personal experience on loss and disappointment. Through her husband’s cancer and two-year-old son’s death, she has learned what it means to follow God through hard circumstances. She shares her wisdom through engaging storytelling and solid Biblical teaching that equips others to heal from their hurts and find who they truly are.
The heartbreaking loss of her child forces her to wrestle with difficult questions:
How will I survive this? Can anything good come out of brokenness? As she searches for answers, she discovers a new purpose and a life-changing realization. From the worst pain, beautiful gifts can emerge. Sara Ward shows us what God has to offer in the midst of our brokenness as we grasp to make it through a difficult season. A heartfelt and vulnerable story, it provides hope for those who have gone through grief and loss.
Ward is a wife and mom to three children, including a son who passed away from Leigh’s disease in 2012. She’s also a staff writer for adoption.com and has been published in Focus on the Family Magazine, the Today Show Parenting Team, and Homeschooling Today Magazine.
Sara has a master’s degree in educational psychology. Sara just released her first book “Made for Hope: Discovering Unexpected Gifts in Brokenness”.
Made for Hope reminds readers of timeless truths and enduring hope. This book offers 15 unexpected gifts which can be found in brokenness, no matter the circumstances, inspiration to rediscover hope, joy, peace and redemption in our pain, validation for all those who have grieved the death of a loved one or a dream unrealized, hope of how God can take our worst tragedies and give us surprising treasures and a go-to guide for grieving friends or yourself.
Sugar Grove Church of God is located at 5019 E. C.R. 500S. Visit sugargrovecog.com for more information.
