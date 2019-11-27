Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Windy with light rain giving way to a few showers. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.