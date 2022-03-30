.ALBION — The new Noble County Annex won’t be ready for occupancy until mid-May.
But it’s already raised some issues the town of Albion and the Noble County officials are working together on.
During the March 22 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Town Marshal Scott Cole showed a video regarding a line of site issue at the intersection of Oak and West Jefferson streets.
In the video, Cole was driving north on Oak Street. He stopped his car at the crosswalk at the West Jefferson intersection, but with a pickup truck parked in the closest parking spot on West Jefferson at the new annex site, he was unable to see oncoming traffic. It was only until Cole had pulled into the intersection that he was able to see westbound traffic.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said he is discussing possible remedies with Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
“We’re in discussions with it,” Ihrie told the council.
One option is to erect large traffic mirrors which will allow traffic at that intersection to see if something is coming.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Smith said he felt the best option might be to install a four-way stop sign at the corner of Oak and Jefferson, to slow down eastbound traffic and to make sure people have enough time to properly back from their lanes.
The town also discussed the section of Oak Street which runs along the west side of the new annex. Heavy construction equipment has taken its toll on the road.
“The road was in pretty good shape prior to construction,” Councilman John Morr said. “Now it’s not.”
“It’s in terrible condition,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
Ihrie said he is also working with the county to see what can be done to remedy that situation.
Smith said Monday talks are ongoing to with town and Weigand officials. Weigand is the general contractor for the annex.
Also at the March 22 meeting:
• The council approved a $3,700 facade grant for the Brick Ark Inn, 215 N. Orange St. Owner Tammy Luce is having $7,400 in brick work, gutters and soffit repairs done. The Albion Redevelopment Commission sent a positive recommendation to the council for the grant.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said the pickup truck ordered by the fire department was almost ready to be put into service. The truck had been ordered in December 2020, and faced several delays due to a countrywide shortage of of microchips.
Unfortunately, the truck was not outfitted as it was supposed to have been.
“It’s over at Cop’s Gear getting outfitted,” Amber said. “It didn’t come equipped like it’s supposed to.”
Amber reported that his department had already made 110 runs since Jan. 1, calling it a very busy stretch.
• The council approved Cole’s request to move Deputy Town Marshal Chuck Lewallen from second class patrolman to first class patrolman status, effective April 3. The change will allow Lewallen to utilize the department’s take-home vehicle policy as well as provide a pay bump.
• The council awarded its water main extension project to Pulver Asphalt Paving. Pulver had the low bid of $135,000. The water main extension project will bring new, updated sewer service on East Hazel from Third Street to Fifth Street.
Ihrie said Pulver’s bid was only $10,000 over the engineer’s estimate, which he considered a low amount considering how inflation has hit the construction industry.
