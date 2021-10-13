Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Dec. 22, 1976
Jack Reindenbach, well known Noble County farmer and former Elkhart Township Trustee was taking the office of the Noble County Auditor on Jan. 1, 1977. Jack, a Democrat, and Mrs. Ruth Anna Young, Republican, ran for the four-year office in the 1974 election. The result was a tie vote with Special Judge Phil McNagny of Columbia City, deciding after a recount and a petition to the State Supreme Court, that the vote was a tie and he split the term in half, giving Mrs. Young the first two years and Mr. Reidenbach the last two. Jack would be sworn into office along with the two new Democrat Commissioners, Russell “Tut” Ray of Albion and Mr. Eshelman and other elected officials January 1, 1977. Mrs. Marilyn Morr would begin her second term as County Clerk and Mrs. Phyllis Carter her second term as County Treasurer. Elbert Roe, Democrat, was elected to a second two-year term and state Sen. John Augsburger of Milford, who served Noble County along with other counties would be assuming his office. Sen. Augsburger was succeeding his father who did not seek re-election.
A fire discovered before midnight on Dec. 19, 1976, did damage of more than a half million dollars in downtown Columbia City. The entire Grant building with businesses and professional houses on the street level and rooms and apartments on the second floor was gutted by flames and the business block which adjoins it on the west, owned by Eagles Lodge 1906, containing the lodge facilities on the second floor and two businesses on the first floor, also were included in the fire loss.
Robert Uhl of Avilla had been elected president of the Noble County Fair Board. Other officials were Michael Barker of Kendallville, vice president; Donald Wilson, secretary; and Mary Ruth Becker, treasurer. William Drerup of Avilla and Robert Wood of LaOtto were elected to the 33-member Board of Directors.
Richard L. Barker, owner of a farm located on Route 1, Kendallville, had received the Hoosier Homestead Award from the Indiana Department of Commerce. The acreage qualifying for the award was purchased in 1862 by John Emerick, great-great grandfather of the present owner. The farm produced corn at this time.
The Central Noble Cougar boys basketball team beat Jimtown 63-62. Rex Gallmeyer scored on a five-foot rebound at the buzzer to shock the Jimmies.
25 years ago, Oct. 9, 1996
Microwave radio transmission of data between its three locations was under consideration by the Noble County Public Library. The library’s board of directors had hired Clyde Teague to develop bid specifications for the radio system, which will require three towers and the electronic equipment which will process the data in a digital format. Microwave transmission would be less expensive over the long haul, Teague said. Other options included regular telephone transmission and the Internet. “The Internet is too fragile to rely heavily upon for this type of communication,” Teague said. Regular phone transmissions would involve about $3,000 per month in line charges.
With the approval of a lease plan by state government and the signing of that plan by the Albion Town Council, the Albion fire station project took another leap ahead. Fire Chief Bob Beckley and town Clerk-Treasurer Bev Middleton drove to Indianapolis to receive approval of the plan from the State Board of Tax Commissioners.
Fairfield spoiled the Central Noble football team’s homecoming with a 55-21 victory. Fairfield running back Jayme Mathews rushed for 338 yards on 27 carries. Included in his total was an 86-yard touchdown run. Matt Spencer had a 51-yard touchdown in the contest for the Cougars. Kyle Black added a 12-yard TD for CN. Late in the game, Jason Hovarter had a three-yard TD run.
Athlete of the Week was Cara Hover, who finished 10th at the Laker Cross Country Invitational and was runner-up in a four-way meet.
Service problems plagued the Central Noble volleyball team in a 15-13, 15-8 loss to Westview.
Two Central Noble students received honors in the Apple Festival Art Show. Karen Noe and Andria Weiss were both recognized.
National Weather Service weather observer John Marty released his monthly weather report for September 1996. During the month, the mean temperature was 65.8 degrees. The mean high temperature was 73 degrees. The mean low temperature was 58 degrees. for the month, total precipitation as 1.81 inches of rain.
16 years ago, Oct. 12, 2005
Scott Beem portrayed a circuit-riding minister for the Sweet Church Community Organization’s Homecoming. He later sealed a copper time capsule he had made.
John English of Noble REMC and Jane Roush of Parkview Noble Foundation presented information to the Albion Town Council about the potential benefits of having a central site with personnel to promote countywide economic development. English told the council that Noble County government had pledged $140,000 in startup funds.
Tim Michael was selected by the faculty of Central Noble High School as the Senior Student of the Month for September. Freshman Student of the Month was Brandy Buchanan, Sophomore Cheyenne Ebey and Junior Kelly Lynch.
Three students at Albion Elementary won in a drawing during Fire Prevention Week. Brittan Prater and Audri fox both won smoke alarms, while Dylan Salisbury received a fire escape ladder.
Central Noble’s cross country teams placed three runners on the All NECC team. Megan Schlicher for the girls and Chris McPherson and Andy Hopkins for the boys all placed in the top 15 to earn first-team honors.
The Central Noble volleyball team repeated as LaVille Invitational champions. Members of the team were Emily Gallmeyer, Natalie Moorhouse, COurtney Cooper, Haylea Gray, Ashton Metzger, Nichole Jehl, Richelle Hootman, Melissa Locks, Jessica Murphy, Cheyenne Ebey, Joelle Gaff, Brittany Hosford, Tricia Slone and Jill Van Gessel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.