STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE GRAMMY AWARDS

ACROSS

1. Nothing-but-net in basketball

6. “Zip it!”

9. The ____ in Switzerland

13. Ann Patchett’s novel “Bel ____”

14. “Mele Kalikimaka” wreath

15. Ten million, in India

16. Fire in one’s soul

17. Crematorium jar

18. Trail follower

19. *Artist with most 2021 Grammy nominations

21. *Powerhouse Award 2020 winner with six 2021 nominations

23. *____ Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”

24. Pettifoggery

25. Lending letters

28. “Through” in text

30. Butcher’s discards

35. Fortune-telling coffee remnant

37. Crew equipment

39. Asian goat antelope

40. “Polar Express” roof rider

41. Toughness

43. *Two-time Grammy winner Kelly

44. Watch word?

46. *Best New Artist nominee Cyrus

47. “Clueless” catch phrase

48. *Black Pumas’ nominated record

50. Hand-me-down

52. NYC time zone

53. *____ Loaf, winner of one Grammy

55. Nirvana’s “Come as You ____”

57. *Post Malone’s twice-nominated work

61. *Venue of 2021 Grammy Awards

65. Dig, so to speak

66. Reunion bunch

68. Silk-patterned fabric

69. On Elsa of Arendelle’s head

70. Historical period

71. Join the cast of, two words

72. Balkan native

73. Dog’s greeting

74. Bed cover

DOWN

1. Union foe

2. Stuff for sale, sing.

3. Capital of Indiana, for short

4. Counter seat

5. “The Green ______”

6. Swerve

7. *”I Can’t Breathe” artist

8. Delhi language

9. Seed coat

10. Trickster in Norse mythology

11. Like “Dead Poets Society” school

12. Blood fluids

15. Winnowing remains, pl.

20. Salmon variety, pl.

22. Flying saucer acronym

24. Event attendance

25. Kind of committee, two words

26. Movie trailer, e.g.

27. He had no cause?

29. *”____ on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

31. Cheese on Peloponnese

32. “...when out on the lawn there ____ such a clatter...”

33. Large-eyed lemur

34. *”Folklore” nominee and recipient of 10 Grammys

36. Nancy Sinatra’s boots

38. Sinbad’s seven

42. Semolina source

45. Cloth armband

49. Get the picture

51. Movie genre, pl.

54. Off kilter

56. Longer than #70 Across

57. A and B, e.g.

58. Doing nothing

59. *Katy Perry’s 2013 Grammy-nominated song

60. Stewie Griffin’s bed

61. Unforeseen obstacle

62. Low-cal

63. One of Great Lakes

64. Email folder

67. Composer Gershwin

