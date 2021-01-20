STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE GRAMMY AWARDS
ACROSS
1. Nothing-but-net in basketball
6. “Zip it!”
9. The ____ in Switzerland
13. Ann Patchett’s novel “Bel ____”
14. “Mele Kalikimaka” wreath
15. Ten million, in India
16. Fire in one’s soul
17. Crematorium jar
18. Trail follower
19. *Artist with most 2021 Grammy nominations
21. *Powerhouse Award 2020 winner with six 2021 nominations
23. *____ Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”
24. Pettifoggery
25. Lending letters
28. “Through” in text
30. Butcher’s discards
35. Fortune-telling coffee remnant
37. Crew equipment
39. Asian goat antelope
40. “Polar Express” roof rider
41. Toughness
43. *Two-time Grammy winner Kelly
44. Watch word?
46. *Best New Artist nominee Cyrus
47. “Clueless” catch phrase
48. *Black Pumas’ nominated record
50. Hand-me-down
52. NYC time zone
53. *____ Loaf, winner of one Grammy
55. Nirvana’s “Come as You ____”
57. *Post Malone’s twice-nominated work
61. *Venue of 2021 Grammy Awards
65. Dig, so to speak
66. Reunion bunch
68. Silk-patterned fabric
69. On Elsa of Arendelle’s head
70. Historical period
71. Join the cast of, two words
72. Balkan native
73. Dog’s greeting
74. Bed cover
DOWN
1. Union foe
2. Stuff for sale, sing.
3. Capital of Indiana, for short
4. Counter seat
5. “The Green ______”
6. Swerve
7. *”I Can’t Breathe” artist
8. Delhi language
9. Seed coat
10. Trickster in Norse mythology
11. Like “Dead Poets Society” school
12. Blood fluids
15. Winnowing remains, pl.
20. Salmon variety, pl.
22. Flying saucer acronym
24. Event attendance
25. Kind of committee, two words
26. Movie trailer, e.g.
27. He had no cause?
29. *”____ on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
31. Cheese on Peloponnese
32. “...when out on the lawn there ____ such a clatter...”
33. Large-eyed lemur
34. *”Folklore” nominee and recipient of 10 Grammys
36. Nancy Sinatra’s boots
38. Sinbad’s seven
42. Semolina source
45. Cloth armband
49. Get the picture
51. Movie genre, pl.
54. Off kilter
56. Longer than #70 Across
57. A and B, e.g.
58. Doing nothing
59. *Katy Perry’s 2013 Grammy-nominated song
60. Stewie Griffin’s bed
61. Unforeseen obstacle
62. Low-cal
63. One of Great Lakes
64. Email folder
67. Composer Gershwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.