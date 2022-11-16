Elizabeth McDowell
AVILLA — Elizabeth Ann McDowell “Lib”, 69, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, after battling cancer for more than three years.
She was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on Oct. 22, 1953, to Calvin and Barbara (Asher) Weber. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Albion, Indiana, and graduated from Central Noble High School in 1971.
Lib was married to Brent McDowell at Merriam Christian Chapel on May 17, 1975, and spent her entire married life in Green Township, Noble County.
She retired from Churubusco Schools in 2010, after more than 20 years. She also spent five years as a campground gate attendant at Chain O’ Lakes State Park.
She was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel, and was active in many different ministries. Her love for Christ was very apparent in her life. Lib enjoyed traveling, camping, genealogy research, and spending time with her family. She was a very involved parent and grandparent, including coaching different sports.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Brent McDowell; two daughters, Joline (Zachary) Lock and Alissa (Ryan) Risedorph; a son, Derek (Kate) McDowell; a brother, Les (Emily) Weber; 10 grandchildren, Josie, Evie, Zane, Molly, Owen, Lucy, Harlan, Samantha, Raleigh, and Carter; and two step-grandchildren, Cason and Reese.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Weber.
Funeral services were held at Merriam Christian Chapel, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Burial followed at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be directed to Merriam Christian Chapel, Missions Fund.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
