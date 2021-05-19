ALBION — Central Noble High School held its awards program on May 5.
Scholarship winners were:
Noble County Community Foundation
• Top Honors Scholarships — Lydia Andrews, Jenica Berkes
• Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship — Rachel Imhof
• Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship — Casey Hunter
• Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award — Casey Hunter
• Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship — Emma Knox
• 2021 P.U.L.S.E. Endowment Scholarship (in memory of Dave Knopp) — Casey Hunter
• John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship (in memory of their son, Bill Robinson) — Casey Hunter
• Carol Ann Tieman Scholarship — Casey Hunter
• Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship — Lydia Andrews
Organization Awards and Scholarships
• Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarship — Lydia Andrews, Jenica Berkes, Bridgette Gray, Rachel Imhof, Emma Knox, Jaydyn Beck, Macy Coney, Casey Hunter, Clayton Kirkpatrick, Justin Krider
• Ott Foundation Scholarship — Clayton Kirkpatrick, Austin Smith, Emma Knox
• Albion Rotary Scholarship — Emma Knox
• Chain O’ Lakes Festival Scholarship — Emma Knox
• The Andy Vice “Pay it Forward” Scholarship — Emma Knox, Clayton Kirkpatrick
• Central Noble Teachers Association Scholarship — Emma Knox
• Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team — Emma Knox
Military Awards and Recognition
• U.S. Marine Corps Recognition — Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award — Kaden Coburn; Scholastic Excellence Award — Kylie Norris, Owen Jacob; Athletic Excellence Award — Casey Hunter, Austin Smith.
• Army Reserve Scholar Athlete Award — Lydia Andrews, Clayton Kirkpatrick.
Individual Recognition and Awards
• Central Noble Honor Students Grade 9 — Luke Adair, Kaiden Burkhart, Tysen Deck, Samuel Essegian, Courtney Gray, Jeremiah Imhof, Audrianna Kleber, Kaylee Knight, Grant Lake, Madelynn Mays, Gracie Parker, Avery Philips, Ashlyn Rowe, Reyan Smith, Robert Thompson, Colen Truelove, Isabella Worman, Jackson Andrews, Angelina Clay, Marissa DeWitt, Isaiah Gard, Paige Hopf, Brayden Kirchner, Keith Knafel, Brianna Lackey, Naomi Leffers, Kiera Millhouse, Aaron Phillips, Lydia Replogle, Raelyn Rowe, Joselyn Swank, Madeline Toner, Paige Wallace and Rebecca Yoder.
• Central Noble Honor Students Grade 10 — Katelynn Bortner, Taylor Coney, Brayden Flecher, Ryan Hotchkiss, Lena Jackson, Conner Lemmon, Natalie Moore, Cassidy Oliver, Timothy Rawles, Emma Sensibaugh, McKenzie Tracy, Sonya Wallace, Riley Bremer, Hope Faltermeier, Jonah Hopf, Adriaunna Jackson, Meghan Kiebel, Kya Lock, Alex Mowery, Kyndal Pease and Mackenzie Rinehold.
• Central Noble Honor Students Grade 11 — Alex Askren, Audrey Brumbaugh, Isaac Clay, Carly Crowell, Aidan Dreibelbis, Connor Essigian, Aletha Hoover, Will Hoover, Brock Klink, Elizabeth Lott, Lane Norris, Kyle Phillips, Grace Pulver, Griffin Rothenbuhler, Kaydance Thornsbearry, Kolton Bailey, Brinna Carnahan, Kaelyn Clevenger, Hunter Donley, Kelsey Egolf, Ashleigh Gray, Jackson Hoover, Jarrett Jordan, Seth Knepper, Grace Mast, Henacie Ott, Savannah Phillips, Grace Replogle and Ryan Schroeder.
• Central Noble Honor Students Grade 12 — Lydia Andrews, Jenica Berkes, Haleigh Egolf, Casey Hunter, Owen Jacob, Emma Knox, Emma Marker, Olivia Schmidt, Amber Spencer, Breanna Waikel, Jaydyn Beck, Macy Coney, Bridgette Gray, Rachel Imhof, Clayton Kirkpatrick, Jordyn Laws, Kylie Norris, Austin Smith and Joslyn Toner.
