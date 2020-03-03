ALBION — Prosecutors have brought two Level 2 felony charges of dealing methamphetamine against a woman they allege smuggled about an ounce of the drug into the Noble County Jail and then distributed it to other women.
Whittney Devon Tackett is now facing those charges after being booked into the Noble County jail on a different case.
While being booked in, police found some of the drug inside her bra, but interviews with other inmates allege that Tackett had a large amount of the drug hidden inside her vagina.
On Jan. 28, jail staff received a tip about possible narcotics in the women's cell block inside the jail. A sweep of the cell block led to police seizing more than 20 grams of methamphetamine that was being hidden in inmate bunks, according to court documents.
Police allegedly discovered about half of a gram in one cell and 22.9 grams in another.
After interviewing the women in the cells where the methamphetamine was found, those inmates both pointed to Tackett as the one who had brought the drugs into the jail, according to court documents.
On Jan. 26, while being booked into the jail, officers allegedly discovered 3.91 grams of methamphetamine on Tackett. According to information in court filings, those drugs were discovered inside her bra in book-in.
Inmates who spoke to a detective about the incident said that once Tackett was inside the cell block she was "freaking out" and saying that she had "an ounce" on her. One of the women told an investigator that Tackett had the drugs inside her vagina.
After retrieving the drugs, Tackett allegedly placed the drugs in a toilet paper roll and gave the drugs to Tara Lynn Cooper. Cooper was charged with a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine.
Cooper allegedly then gave some of the drugs to another woman in exchange for that woman putting money into Tackett's commissary account so she could bond out. Tackett also allegedly gave some of the meth to Holly Atchison, who had been charged with a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
Atchison allegedly told officers she had placed it inside a folded piece of paper and then put it between her bunk and mattress.
