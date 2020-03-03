Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.