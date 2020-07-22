ALBION — Kelly Michelle Crump, 45, of Albion, Indiana, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, as the result of an auto accident in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 31, 1974, in Fort Wayne to James and Donna (Houser) Lalyer.
Kelly grew up in the Churubusco area and graduated from Churubusco High School in 1993.
She attended Wayne Center United Methodist Church near Kendallville.
Surviving are a daughter, Sierra Crump, of Avilla; a son, Tanner Giles, of Kendallville; her mother, Donna Lalyer, of Kendallville; her father, James (Roberta) Lalyer ,of Punta Gorda, Florida; a sister, Stacey (Kent) Shultz, of Kendallville; a half-sister, Kathy McGinnis, of Fort Wayne; five nephews, Jordan Coulter, Trevor Bonar, Brayton Bonar, Jackson Shultz and Joshua McGinnis; a niece, Marissa McGinnis; and Sierra’s father, Vince Crump of Avilla.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville. The family has requested that masks be worn.
A celebration of life service will be Friday, July 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ken Walker officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the family for Sierra’s education.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
