44 years ago, Jan. 1, 1975
A Cultural Arts program sponsored by Noble County Extension Homemakers Association planned to have an exhibit of old quilts and momentos of the past with the nation celebrating its 200th birthday in 1976.
The Rev. Sherwood W. Roach of Massillon, Ohio, had accepted a call to become pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Albion.
Born to Jack and Kay Searls, a son, Anthony, on Dec. 23, 1974.
Ernie Leatherman was elected chairman and Linda Shultz, secretary, of a local committee to plan for community cooperation in celebrating the nation’s bicentennial. Among ideas discussed were the building of a log cabin or old school in town (perhaps on the courthouse lawn); a pageant; a county wide cookbook; reprinting and selling an old history book about Albion; a baking contest; and a quilt display.
Joy Ann Workman wed Airman Paul D. Church on Dec. 20, 1974. Mr. and Mrs. Jess Workman, of Albion, were grandparents of the bride.
Couples in the Albion community celebrating anniversaries were: Mr. and Mrs. Paul Worman, Jan. 6, 1975; Mr. and Mrs. Merle Myers, Jan. 7, 1975; and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kurtz on Jan.9 9, 1975.
After more than 30 years working for county officials, Mrs. Mildred Smith had resigned. She worked for County Auditor Norman Berkes, who finished his two four-year terms on Jan. 1, 1975.
25 years ago, Sept. 14, 1994
The first meeting of the Skinner Lake Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees was held on Sept. 8, 1994, at the Noble County Annex on Weber Road. Officers elected to serve a one-year term were: Galen M. Darr, president; Lawrence Johnson, vice president; and Joanne Heinly, secretary/treasurer. Other trustees were Lon Vandegrift and Keith Kline.
A public meeting to discuss the Bear Lake, High Lake and Wolf Lake Wastewater Collection and Treatment Feasibility Study was planned for Sept. 22, 1994, at Wolf Lake Elementary School. The purpose of the meeting was to determine if there was any merit in combining these three residential areas in Noble Township in a wastewater collection and treatment project.
The Opportunity Project of Indiana, a statewide citizens movement which had raised $110,000 to support state legislative candidates who backed term limits, sharply criticized President Clinton’s actions to make term limits illegal. Seventy percent of Americans supported term limits.
Central Noble sports fans were being reminded that head coach Trevor Tipton would be appearing regularly on WAWK Radio on Saturday mornings during the football season.
In an exciting NECC contest, the Central Noble varsity football team defeated Fremont, 33-18.
Theresa Lynn Colter of Columbia City and Samuel James Winebrenner of Albion announced their engagement and approaching marriage. They were planning an Oct. 15 wedding at Oak Grove Church, Columbia City.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Deborah J. Davis of Wawaka, was among 15,000 Semifinalists in the 1995 National Merit Scholarship Program. About one-half of 1% of each state’s high school graduating class was represented in the national pool of semifinalists. Davis, who planned to pursue a career in medicine, was the daughter of George and Dawn Davis. She had been home schooled with the exception of two science courses she was taking at Central Noble High School, chemistry, taught by Dan Replogle and anatomy taught by Mark Leipe.
Paula Shultz was recognized as a VIP at the annual national convention of the Longaberger Company for annual sales achievements of at least $35,000. She was also recognized as a National Sales Achiever of over $45,000 and received a National Sponsor Award.
10 years ago, Sept. 9, 2009
After almost exactly two years as Central Noble Community School Corporation’s Superintendent, Dr. Stacey Hughes announced her resignation. She had taken a position with the Indiana Department of Education as Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning working directly under Dr. Tony Bennett.
Abbey Lindsey and her father, John Morr, were in Washington D. C. on Sept. 12, 2009, to attend the 9/12 rally tea party. The rally lasted for several hours with guest speakers from many different organizations and states. It was a peaceful rally, with strong sentiment that emphasized the need for their voices to be heard by Congress and their actions representing people of this country.
Thanks to a $1,000 grant from Noble REMC’s Operation Roundup, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department had been able to purchase 67 car seats. The car seats would be distributed through Parkview Noble Hospital, Noble County Division of Child Services, WIC and other agencies to serve families in Noble County.
The “Germinator” visited Albion Elementary School to talk about germs, how they spread, how to get rid of them and other ways to stay healthy as the flu season approached. In order to drive home the point, the “Germinator” (who looked a lot like school nurse Cindy Leatherman, R.N.) taught the students a chant to the tune and rhythm of “Sound Off.”
The royalty for the Central Noble High School 2009 Homecoming Court was announced during halftime of the Central Noble-Prairie Heights Football game: Freshmen: Miss Samantha Brooke and Mr. Sam Jank; Sophomores: Miss Katelyn Knafel and Mr. Matt Pounds; Juniors: Miss Carmen Metzger and Mr. Jeff Edsall: Senior Queen, Miss Sage Knopp and King Mr. Andrew McGill.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior quarterback Mike Tucker. Mike led the Central Noble varsity football team to a 54-34 victory during Homecoming Week. Mike threw a career-high four touchdowns in the game and scored two rushing TDs himself. For the season, he leads the team in solo tackles with 10 and had assisted his teammates 49 times.
