INDIANAPOLIS — Deer Reduction Zones, previously called urban zones, give hunters opportunities to harvest deer in defined urban areas and along portions of Indiana highways, in addition to harvests allowed within statewide bag limits elsewhere in Indiana.
Archery equipment and crossbows could be used in deer reduction zones starting Sunday, Sept. 15.
There is a statewide bag limit of 10 for deer harvested in reduction zones during the reduction zone season, but a doe must be harvested first in a deer reduction zone and be checked toward the bag limit for the deer reduction zone season before harvesting a buck to count toward the deer reduction zone bag limit.
The deer license bundle cannot be used to harvest a deer toward the deer reduction bag limit.
Find the right deer license for you
Deer season is quickly approaching. There are several license options available:
• Deer bundle license — If you hunt in more than one season, this is the license deal for you.
A deer bundle license can be used in all seasons (except the deer reduction zone season) using legal equipment during that season and gives the hunter the privilege to harvest up to three deer (3 antlerless OR 1 antlered and 2 antlerless deer).
Season dates, legal equipment, and all other deer hunting laws apply. Antlerless deer taken with a deer license bundle can count toward the archery season bag limit, muzzleloader season bag limit, or as a bonus antlerless deer in that county, depending on the season and equipment used.
• Youth hunt/trap combo license — Resident youth must purchase a youth combo license, which includes deer hunting privileges.
• Crossbow license — A crossbow license is required to use a crossbow during archery season.
• Archery license — The archery license allows long bows, recurve bows, or compound bows to be used during archery season.
• Firearms license — The firearms license can only be used for a buck during the firearms season.
• Muzzleloader license — This license can only be used in the muzzleloader season.
Licenses can be purchased online, at a retailer, or over the phone at 317-232-4200.
Remember, to get a discounted bonus antlerless license, you must first purchase a bonus antlerless license at the regular price. Purchasing a deer firearms license or deer bundle license does not qualify towards the discount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.