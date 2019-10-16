ALBION — Scare on the Square will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, around Courthouse Square in Albion. Among the many activities available for all ages is a “Live” Clue game.
Employees of Noble REMC will be the “Live” Clue perpetrators during the 2019 edition of Scare on the Square, and they will be “electrifying.” You may recognize their faces, but each perpetrator has selected an alias that is a take-off on their own name or related to electric power production in some way. They are Ron RayPOLE, AudreyAUGER, KILOWATT Kevin, CAREFUL Kelly, ELECTRIFYING Elena, Ray-zor BURNS; Adding ATOM, and CONDUCTOR Cody. One of them will be the “guilty” party in the game.
It is up to teams participating in “Live” Clue to determine in which location the “crime” was committed, which perpetrator was responsible and what weapon was used to do the dirty deed.
If you haven’t organized your ”Live” Clue team yet, it is time to get that done. There is no entry fee. Teams are encouraged to dress in costume — just for the fun of it.
Teams will receive instructions and review the rules prior to start of play. You may pre-register your team by calling Mary Ann Troutner at 564-0341 or Steve Hook at 409-0967. Or register on Oct. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Police Booth at the corner of Main and Orange Streets at the stop light in Albion. Please be on time as play will begin at 6 p.m.
The more teams entered in “Live” Clue, the more fun the game will be. And, there will be a prize for the winning team.
Other activities planned for Scare on the Square include a Chili Cook-off at Grace Christian Church, Trunk or Treat, bounce houses, vendors, a costume contest, announcement of People’s Choice Scarecrow from among those currently on display and an auction of the scarecrows, as well as fortune telling by Madame Magnolia at the gazebo.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until approximately 8 p.m.
Here is the full schedule of events for Scare on the Square, locations for each, and contacts for the various activities.
Scare on the Square activities:
• Scare on the Square will be held 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25.
• Chili Cook-off: Entries submitted between 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Grace Christian Church. Contact Shelly Mosley at 564-3999 for details. No entry fee. Tasting and voting between 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Bounce House: 5-6 p.m. on North York Street.
• Trunk-or-Treat: 6-8 p.m. on North York Street. Contact Phyllis Smoot at psmoot@hotmail.com or 636-2777 to participate.
• Costume Contest: 7 p.m. across from One 10 West Main along West Main Street. Prizes will be awarded.
• Craft/Food vendors: 5-8 p.m. — located in the alley next to Albion Pizza Depot.
• Live Clue Game: Registration from 5:30-6 p.m. at the Police Booth, or pre-register with Mary Ann Troutner at 564-0341 or Steve Hook at 409-0967. Game play from 6-7 p.m.
• People’s Choice Scarecrow Contest/Auction: voting is now open using the ballot box in Albion Pizza Depot through 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. The People’s Choice winner of a $50 prize will be announced at 6 p.m. with the Scarecrow auction immediately afterward at the Police Booth.
• Fortune Telling by Madame Magnolia: 5-6 p.m. at the gazebo.
Scare on the Square is sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team. Without the help of many local businesses and volunteers, it would be impossible to stage Scare on the Square on an annual basis.
