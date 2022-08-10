WOLF LAKE — Talk about your bargains.
For years in Wolf Lake, it has gone like this — if you need help, you can call Lisa Lock. And in the process you get Dan.
If you need help, you could also call Dan. In which case, you’d get Lisa.
“It’s a package,” Lisa said Thursday.
“We’re kind of like the dynamic duo,” Dan said.
The Wolf Lake Onion Days honored the Locks as its grand marshals this year. The couple were formerly introduced at the beginning of festivities on Thursday, then helped cap things off by participating in the festival’s annual parade on Saturday.
Other highlights of this year’s festival included:
• the naming of Kayle Knights as Miss Onion Days;
• Everlie Clouse being crowned Kiddie Queen;
• George Gaerte provided the festival’s largest onion in the adult category at 1.61 pounds; and
• Leo Stangland as top’s in the children’s category at 2.17 pounds.
When first told that she and Dan had been named grand marshals, Lisa did the unexpected. She declined the honor.
“I didn’t think we were worthy enough,” she said.
“You assume it goes to older people,” Dan said.
The couple eventually accepted the honor.
Dan Lock graduated from Columbia City High School in 1980. He is a toolmaker and currently works at QSI Automation.
Lisa (Ladig) Lock graduated from Central Noble High School in 1982. She worked for Wolf Lake Elementary for more than 25 years.
The couple were married on Sept. 17, 1983. They had two children and three grandchildren. The couple have resided at their current home in Wolf Lake for 34 years.
It has been Dan and Lisa’s work outside of the home that has made them a community staple.
Dan was a coach for 16 years at Wolf Lake with the girls softball and boys baseball teams. He also served as president of the Noble County Girls Softball Association. Lisa was a dugout mom and organizer of all schedules.
“It never seemed like work,” Lisa said. “We love baseball, softball and the kids.”
Dan said his long tenure helping run the organizations was due to “being easy going and cool-headed.”
He didn’t do it alone, and that meant help from people in addition to his wife.
“There were a lot of guys and ladies who spent countless hours down there,” Dan said.
For 10 years, Lisa served as the Onion Days Festival Committee as vice president. She said she had to learn how to deal with people, as she often served as the “enforcement” arm when spectators or vendors weren’t following the rules.
And Dan became the trash guy.
“People don’t realize how much trash you get,” Lisa said.
Each night, they would help clean up the grounds so everything looked good for the next day’s activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.