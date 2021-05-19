Prep Baseball
Cougars top West Noble
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team won a slugfest with West Noble on May 11, 13-10.
Chase Spencer had 4 RBIs and Dylan Eggl added 4 hits. Sawyer Yoder and Noah Christopher led the Cougars on the mound.
On May 12, Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights in conference play, 6-1. Jackson Hoover went four scoreless innings on the mound, and Jaxon Copas finished the final three. Yoder led the offense with 3 RBIs and Eggl added his fifth home run of the year.
On May 13, Angola defeated the Cougars, 9-4. Central Noble loaded the bases in the seventh inning but were unable to get the runs across the plate. Copas had 2 RBIs, Will Hoover and Jackson Hoover both added one.
On May 15, Central Noble defeated Woodlan, 9-7, in the first game of a doubleheader. Yoder went three innings, Christopher three innings and Will Hoover finished the seventh. In the second game, Central Noble tied the game at 5 in the top of the seventh, but Woodlan answered with a walk off to end the game. Copas and Spencer pitched for the Cougars.
