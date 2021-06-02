Albion — … George Sollady …
The Albion American Legion Post 246, with some help from its friend, paid tribute not only to all those who gave their lives for their country — but to all veterans buried at Rose Hill Cemetery — during Memorial Day services Monday.
Legion member James Stull read the list of all those veterans buried at Rose Hill, while American Legion Rider Scott Kuhn solemnly rang a bell.
More than 250 people attended this year’s service, which was back after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony began with a parade from the north side of the Noble County Courthouse, then south on Orange Street and west on Main to the cemetery.
Noble County Veterans Services Officer Mike Clouse welcomed the crowd to the ceremony once everyone at arrived at Rose Hill, saying those who served provided a “shield not only to our country, but to people of this community.”
The Rev. Brett Frymier provided the opening prayer. American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary representative Renee Dodson then read a patriotic poem.
Clouse then called upon Frymier to provide the eulogy.
“It is an honor to be here today,” Frymier said. “It really and truly is.”
As a pastor, Frymier said he has counseled — and buried — veterans from a variety of conflicts, from World War II to Korea to Viet Nam and the conflicts since.
Memorial Day, he said, is meant “to honor those who didn’t have a chance to take off their uniform and have died for their country.”
Along with honoring veterans past and present, Frymier challenged the crowd, particularly in these divisive times.
“We too serve the country,” Frymier said. “Not in the same way.”
He encouraged people to live their life in truth and justice, and that despite what some want people to think, “We are not embarrassed to be Americans,” he said, “We are proud.”
And while it is good and right that people were enjoying a three-day weekend with such things as boating and having cookouts, Frymier said it is important that everyone “Don’t ever forget what got you that three-day holiday. Never forget you are Americans.”
After the American Legion Auxiliary led in the placing of poppies on the Unknown Solider’s grave, legion member James Stull read the list of those veterans who served their country and are buried in Rose Hill.
