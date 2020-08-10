ALBION — After decades at its location south of downtown, the Central Noble Food Pantry is moving.
Although a staple of food aid to the Albion community and surrounding area at its location of 401 S. Orange St., the building hasn’t always been the most conducive to welcoming dozens of clients per week.
Each Friday during the weekly giveaway, orange road cones get placed on S.R. 9 to slow down traffic, including semi trucks, as people cross the road to the building. People line up outside in the summer heat or winter cold waiting for their chance to get food. And once you’re inside, it’s a narrow space where customers shuffle to the back to shop the non-perishable goods before hitting the front tables for frozen meat and produce.
It gets the job done and has for years and years, but now the pantry is moving on up, both in terms of size and location.
“The Board of Directors voted to move the Food Pantry from its current location to 601 N. Orange St. in Albion,” board member Doug Keenan announced last week. “We will be purchasing the building from the current owner, and have a permanent location with more parking and more storage. In the next few weeks, we will start renovating the facility and hope to move in this fall.”
Pantry director Bonnie Brownell said the owner of the current building, Bob Allman, who also owns the house next door and the former Albion New Era office to the south, put all of the properties up for sale. While the pantry was given the option to buy, its board also started looking around town to see if there were other locations.
That’s when they came upon the 601 N. Orange St. building, which was former Schaefer’s Indiana Turf and also housed the West Lakes Association from Rome City for a period of time.
The site has several things the current building doesn’t — parking, more interior space and a loading dock — that will be more conducive to operating the pantry, Brownell said.
That being said, the building needs some work before it can get up and running.
“It needs work. We have to put a furnace and an air conditioner in it,” Brownell said. “Right now we are thinking of doing some fundraisers and, of course, Doug is writing grants and we are counting on our community like we always do.”
On top of that, the pantry will need to pay to have its large walk-in freezer and refrigerators relocated to the new location, which will be an undertaking itself.
On a weekly basis, the pantry usually serves dozens of families in its once-a-week giveaway on Friday afternoons.
While pantries were bracing for a large increase due to COVID-19 putting a lot of people out of work, that never really materialized in Noble County, in part because of large food giveaways being run by other organizations.
However, within the past few weeks as those bigger giveaways have wound down, numbers have started to tick up. Brownell is also wondering whether the expiration of the $600 extra unemployed people were getting in COVID-19 relief will now lead to families that were getting by, maybe even a little better than before, may now suddenly be in need of assistance again.
Unemployment in Noble County was still 12% as of the county’s June jobs report, with about 3,000 out of work countywide at that time.
Brownell said the pantry is so appreciative of all the cooperation and support they’ve had from their landlord over the years, but the opportunity to grow can’t be passed up.
She hopes the pantry will be open in its new location by winter, although that schedule will be dependent on how quickly it can make the upgrades it needs to the new building.
The pantry will be looking for support and Brownell is confident the community will provide. Albion-area residents should stay tuned for fundraising events or a possible GoFundMe drive. Anyone who wants to pre-emptively send cash donations can mail it to the pantry’s current address.
“Whenever we say this is what’s happening and this is what we need and why we need it and they’ve always stepped up,” she said.
