45 years ago, June 8, 1977
Editors from all over Indiana gathered for the 99th annual Indiana Republican Editorial Association meeting at Indianapolis. Among the state officials present were Gov. Bowen, who had to leave the dinner when he was called home because his wife had fallen and injured herself; Lt. Gov. Orr; Attorney General Ted Sendak and his wife; many district and county chairmen and state legislators. The chief speaker was our own Earl Butz, former Secretary of Agriculture, now back at Purdue University. Butz gave a stimulating and inspiring speech that touched on the things going on in the Carter Administration which were hurting farmers. The editors wound up their meetings talking about the next year which would mark the 100th anniversary of IREA, the oldest organization of its kind in the nation.
Joy Schuman, Avilla was planning to attend the Farm Forestry Camp at Versailles State Park as the Noble County representative. She was selected because of her interest in forestry and conservation and her past record in 4-H and FFA conservation activities.
Meridian Insurance announced that Mr. and Mrs. Lester Cardinal, Helen Cardinal Insurance Agency, Albion, was among those attending the companies’ annual award meeting at French Lick. The event was held in honor of the more than 100 independent agencies which met certain established production and profit goals for 1976 and were named Pacemaker 500 agencies.
Mr. and Mrs. William Wilson of Albion were honored with a reception and a buffet supper in observance of their silver wedding anniversary June 4, 1977. Colleen Wappes and William were married June 7, 1952, in the Presbyterian Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Sid Ritter were proudly telling the news that they were great-grandparents. Their grandson, Dennis Ritter and his wife, were parents of a little girl, born May 29, 1977 in Tucson, Arizona. They named her Audrey DeAnn.
Bill Kesling from Wolf Lake and Monna Merriman were married in a beautiful and traditional Catholic ceremony. Paula Glass, accompanied by Kay Ann Gaerte, sang before the ceremony and during the ritual. Mr. and Mrs. Don Merriman were Monna’s parents and Bill was the son of Mrs. Kathleen Kesling and the late Thad Kesling.
A dance featuring DJ’s of Auburn and Bryan Ohio was planned for June 12, 1977 at the 4-H building, Columbia City. Donations of $1.00 was the charge for admittance. Door prizes would be drawn throughout the evening, 1st- $200; 2nd- $100; 3rd-$50. The dance was sponsored by Turtletown Twirlers & Parents Inc.
On Jan. 31, 1977, Japan’s first quintuplets celebrated their first birthday. The quintuplets were born in January of 1976 in Kagoshima, Kyushu, to Yorimita and Noriko Yamashita. The three girls and two boys were not able to leave the hospital until September of 1976 but had been in fine health. At birth the quintuplets, born premature, barely tipped the scales at weights between 2.2 and 4.0 lbs. By the end of December, however all five babies were developing normally and weighed between 12.4 and 17.0 pounds. The doctor who cared for the Yamashita children were confident they would continue to grow in good health.
40 years ago, May 19, 1982
Cole Scholarship winners at Central Noble were Keith Hite, Troy Stewart, Scott Perry, Nancy Vice, Lisa Ladig, Vicki Moorhouse, Jean Moore, Pam McDonald, Linda Esterline, Nancy Holbrook, Dave Owen, Mark Kitt, Joe Pounds, Lori Wilson and Laura Kreider.
Jean Moore was presented a special certificate by Principal Michael Bushong for being the senior class valedictorian. Co-salutatorians were Mark Kitt and Lori Wilson.
Town officials had announced that one of the town’s water wells would be chemically cleaned the week of May 24-28 and would be out of use. Residents were asked to go easy on water usage during this time because all water would have to come from the storage tanks.
It was announced there would be a second distribution of federal surplus cheese in Noble County. Exact days, times and locations were not available.
Central Noble principal Mike Bushong took time at Central Noble’s Senior Awards Night to pay special tribute to Harold Sollenberger, science teacher at the high school. Sollenberger had asked for a leave of absence to pursue graduate studies in medical technology. Saying he “prayed he would come back,” Bushong also wished him well in the future.
It was announced that as of Aug. 11, 1982, the baseball area behind the Wolf Lake School would be leased by Noble Township for recreational purposes of the township.
25 years ago, May 21, 1997
Noble County Commissioners Harold Troyer, Mark Pankop and Richard Winebrenner approved the languag of a letter of response to correspondence receiving from the CSX Railroad rearding the possible closure of four overhead bridges that carry county roads over the rail line.
New officers of the Noble County Community Foundation were John English, treasurer; Judy Renner, secretary; Charles Kidd, president; and Alan Osterlund, vice president.
The Central Noble boys track team closed out its dual-match season with a loss the Prairie Heights. Freshman Tim Thompson was a dual winner for the Cougars, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.7 and the 400-meter dash in 55.3. Other individual winners included David Caswell in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05 and Mike Barr in the high job at 5-6.
Nominees for Central Noble High School April Students of the Month were Jason Brown, Jacinda Parker, Allison Moore, Lacy Weeks, Sarah Foote, Jamie Higginbotham, Rachel McWhorter, Errick Miller and Todd Jacobs. McWhorter won the honor.
