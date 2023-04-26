CN baseball tops Heights in slugfest
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team won a slugfest with Prairie Heights on April 18, 13-8.
Tyler Shisler had a home run for the Cougars, with Landyn Champion and Jaxon Copas handling the pitching chores.
On April 20, Westview doubled up Central Noble, 16-8. Brody Morgan had three hits for the Cougars, who saw an early 7-0 lead fall by the wayside. Ethan Spencer, Dylan Carnahan and Morgan handled the pitching duties.
On April 22, Central Noble put the hurt to Harlan Christian School, 16-0. Kaiden Burkhart started on the mound for the Cougars.
On April 24, the Cougars opened the NECC tournament with a 7-2 victory over West Noble. Morgan went the distance on the mound for the Cougars. Champion and Carter Wilkinson each had three hits. Ryne Kiern added two hits.
Central Noble golf goes 2-2
The Central Noble golf team went 2-2 over the week.
On April 18, the Cougars lost to Wawasee, 177-194. Jeremiah Imhof shot a 44 to finish second overall. Other scorers were Blake Weeks (49), Owen Norris (50), Brayden Kirchner (51), Tyler Vandegrift (57) and Landen Vice (61).
On April 20, Central Noble defeated West Noble and Eastside. The Cougars shot a 191 on the day. West Noble shot a 199. Eastside shot 200. Weeks earned medalist honors for the Cougars with a 44. Norris shot a 47, good enough for fourth overall. Vice scored a 39.
On April 22, the Cougars played 18-holes at the Manchester Invitational, finishing seven of nine teams with a team 373. Norris led the way with an 89. Vandergrift added a 92. Weeks shot 95. Vice and Freeman both carded 97s.
Central Noble track falls to Chargers
The Central Noble boys track team lost a dual meet to West Noble on April 19. Team scores were not provided. The Cougars got first-place finishes from Redick Zolman (long jump), Ethan Skinner (shot put) Devin Hiestand (110-meter dash) and Cameron Elias (200-meter dash).
The Cougars also got wins from their 400-meter relay team (Matthew Rockey, Zolman, Elias and Hiestand) and 1,600-meter relay team (Zolman, Heistand, Cotton Ihre and Elias).
Central Noble tennis tops Prairie Heights
The Central Noble girls tennis team defeated Prairie Heights on April 24, 3-2.
Picking up wins for the Cougars with Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips taking a win at No. 2 double, Kayla Kreger winning at No. 2 singles and Audri Kleber at No. 3 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.